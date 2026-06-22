In the cool Sunday morning air of Adelaide, South Australia, classic car enthusiasts gathered for a celebration steeped in American muscle and Aussie ingenuity. The occasion was Big Block Sam’s annual birthday cruise, marking his 66th trip around the sun with a fitting Route 66 theme. Organized with the support of the Classic & Muscle Car Club of South Australia, the event drew a strong turnout of passionate owners and their prized machines.

The morning began with two meeting points—Founders and the Brick Works—before the convoy would roll out together toward Joe’s Golden Gasoline, a renowned American classic car dealership and showroom. For many, including the videographer capturing the day, it was a first visit to the destination, promising a memorable experience.

Cars Rolling In

As participants arrived at Founders, the lineup quickly filled with standout vehicles. Early highlights included a striking Mustang, a pristine HK Premier, and a beautiful HQ Monaro. A tough black HD Premier XW GT four-door GTS turned heads with its clean engine bay, while multiple ‘57 Chevrolets and super-clean Camaros added to the growing collection of American and Australian classics.

Andrew’s renowned HK Monaro, fresh from display at MotorEx, drew particular admiration for its sharp setup and black headers. More tough builds continued to arrive, including Paul and Ailio’s ride, a Camaro sporting big rear wheels and auto drags, and various GT Mustangs.

When Big Block Sam himself pulled in aboard his own Monaro, the birthday man’s arrival was met with enthusiasm. A massive Chrysler, several HG Kingswoods, and an impressive array of Monaros and GTS models (HK, HT, HQ, and more) created a formidable display. The sound of powerful engines and the sight of two-tone paint, wide wheels, and meticulously detailed bays set a high-energy tone for the day.

The Cruise Departs

With the gathering reaching critical mass—around 20 cars at one meeting point alone—the convoy prepared to move. Sam led the way in his Monaro, guiding the Route 66 Birthday Cruise out through the roundabout in a memorable procession. GT Falcons, XW and XT models, Camaros, HG Monaros, and a mix of Holdens and American iron flowed through the streets, drawing attention with their rumbling exhausts and timeless silhouettes. A striking Aston Corvette and other rare sights added extra flair to the cruise.

Arrival at Joe’s Golden Gasoline

The destination proved every bit as spectacular as anticipated. Joe’s Golden Gasoline was packed—reports from previous years of 300-plus cars seemed entirely believable. The grounds and indoor showroom overflowed with classics, many of which had joined the cruise while others were fresh additions to the scene.

Inside and out, the venue delivered an overwhelming display of Americana. Chargers in vibrant color combinations, Plymouth Road Runners with dramatic air grabber scoops, Fairlanes, massive Cadillacs (including convertibles with signature fins), Buicks, Oldsmobiles, Impalas, El Caminos, Rancheros, and Thunderbirds filled every available space. Australian muscle stood proudly alongside the imports: numerous Monaros (including Andrew’s HK/HG GTX), XW and XY GT Falcons, HQ and HK Premiers, and various GTS models.

Pro touring builds, street machines, and patina-rich originals coexisted with high-end restorations. Blown Corvettes, caged Willys, and rare finds like a Pontiac GTO added depth to the collection. Many vehicles were for sale, with price tags reflecting their quality and rarity, while others appeared to be works-in-progress or cherished survivors.

Big Block Sam’s own Monaro, Steve’s HT GTS with its 308, and numerous other cruise participants were parked among the permanent collection, creating a vibrant, living car show atmosphere. Attendees mingled, photographed the displays, and soaked in the incredible variety.

A Day to Remember

From the early morning meet-up to the final wander through Joe’s packed showroom, Big Block Sam’s Route 66 Birthday Cruise delivered exactly what enthusiasts crave: great cars, good company, and a celebration of automotive passion that transcends borders. The Classic & Muscle Car Club of South Australia helped make the day possible, and the strong turnout proved the enduring appeal of these machines.

As the sun climbed higher and the sounds of V8s echoed across the lot, it was clear this was more than just a cruise—it was a rolling tribute to classic iron, birthday joy, and the shared love of the open road. In true Route 66 spirit, the journey mattered as much as the destination.

Here’s to many more laps for Big Block Sam and the tight-knit community keeping these legends alive Down Under.

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