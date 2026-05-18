Kingman, Arizona, sits along the longest remaining stretch of historic Route 66, making it a natural hub for travelers chasing that classic American road trip vibe. For those rolling in by RV, tent, or just looking for a comfortable base, the Kingman KOA offers far more than a simple overnight stop—it’s a thoughtfully designed, impeccably maintained campground that feels like a resort oasis in the desert.

Recent visitors who used the park as a multi-day headquarters while exploring the area came away thoroughly impressed.

“We’ve stayed here a few times as a stopover, but this time we rented a car, left the RV, and used it as a base,” one traveler noted. The verdict? It’s one of the best-equipped and most welcoming KOAs on the route.

Facilities That Go Above and Beyond

From the moment you pull in, the care shows. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with vibrant plants and eye-catching touches, including a large Route 66 mural that sets the perfect tone. The park offers a full range of accommodations: spacious RV sites (including upscale “posh” options with patios, outdoor furniture, and grills ideal for groups), private tent sites, and cute cabins.

The tent sites stand out as some of the finest anywhere. Each is individually fenced for privacy, featuring a level pitching area, picnic bench, and grill. An undercover shaded pavilion nearby, strung with fairy lights, creates a magical evening gathering spot.

Dedicated restrooms and dishwashing sinks for tent campers show that planners truly thought of everything.

RV travelers appreciate the well-stocked store, propane sales, ample laundry facilities (plenty of washers and dryers to avoid waits), and spotlessly clean shower/restroom buildings. One standout bathroom near the pool offers fully private cubicles complete with toilet, sink, and shower—luxurious for campground life and far more comfortable than typical shared stalls.

Families and those traveling with kids will find a fenced children’s play park and a fun mini-golf course. Adults can enjoy the games room (called the Rec Hall), which features table tennis with full equipment, foosball, comfortable couches, a large TV with DVD options, books to borrow, and even a kitchen area handy for tent campers. Outdoor recreation includes a horseshoe pit.

A swimming pool and adjacent hot tub—kept sparkling clean with daily maintenance—rival resort amenities, with loungers and shaded seating perfect for unwinding after a day on the road.

A small cafe is currently closed for renovation and expected to reopen in summer 2026, giving travelers another reason to return. Evenings bring a welcoming atmosphere under the lit patio areas, and the entire property stays immaculate.

As with most KOAs, rates remain reasonable, and the KOA membership (around $35 annually) delivers 10% discounts that can quickly pay for themselves, especially with locations scattered across the country.

The campground’s position on the longest intact stretch of historic Route 66 makes it ideal for day trips without breaking camp. Many guests use it as a launchpad for Grand Canyon adventures, with early morning departures common as travelers head out refreshed.

Exploring Kingman’s Route 66 Heart

When you’re ready to head into town, downtown Kingman delivers classic Americana. The visitor center is a natural first stop, especially during the Route 66 centenary celebrations. Don’t miss the Route 66 arch—perfect for that obligatory photo op as you drive through.

Dining options capture the spirit of the road, with Mr. D’s Route 66 Diner serving up satisfying meals in a nostalgic setting. Railroad history buffs will appreciate the impressive steam engine on display, a reminder of Kingman’s ties to the Santa Fe Railroad. The downtown area feels lively and walkable, packed with the kind of sights and shops that make Route 66 road trips memorable.

Kingman KOA proves that a good campground does more than provide a place to park or pitch—it enhances the entire journey. Clean, well-equipped, family-friendly, and thoughtfully designed with genuine Route 66 character, it earns high marks as both a convenient stopover and a destination base. Whether you’re passing through en route to the Grand Canyon or lingering to soak up the Mother Road, this Kingman gem deserves a spot on your itinerary.

Plan your stay at the Kingman KOA and discover why so many travelers return. The longest stretch of historic Route 66 is waiting right outside the gate.

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