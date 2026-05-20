On a scorching midday in Phoenix, van life traveler Brock—better known to his audience as Aussie Van Man—wrapped up a grueling 12-hour overnight shift and pointed his van northward. With temperatures nearing 100°F, he headed for the cooler elevations and classic Americana of Williams, Arizona, a longtime gateway town on historic Route 66. What began as a simple overnight stop unfolded into an evening of roadside nostalgia, practical van life problem-solving, and a rare glimpse into the traveler’s Australian roots.

Upon arriving in Williams, the town’s updated charm immediately caught his eye. Newer additions like Nanny’s Tacos stood out against the familiar Route 66 backdrop, but it was an old gas station-adjacent spot advertising milkshakes that proved irresistible. Thirsty from allergies flaring in the desert heat, Brock stepped into what turned out to be Goldie’s Route 66 Diner (also operating as Maltz Burgers & Milkshakes). The classic diner atmosphere, filled with vintage memorabilia, offered the perfect backdrop for an early dinner.

He ordered a malted milkshake—his primary craving—along with pancakes for a comforting breakfast-for-dinner meal. The shake lived up to expectations.

“I love malted milkshakes. They’re so good,” he enthused while enjoying the meal.

The menu also sparked amusement with its old-school offerings, including liver and onions alongside more expected fare like corned beef hash and chicken fried steak. Brock noted the diner’s strong Route 66 vibe and declared the food “amazing,” praising it as a standout first visit.

As evening approached, he found a peaceful spot in the woods near Williams to camp. With the sun dipping behind the mountains and temperatures finally dropping into the low 70s, the exhausted traveler attempted to rest. Sleep proved elusive after the long shift, leading him to unbox and test a new budget security camera purchased for $30. Skeptical but hopeful about avoiding subscription fees common with brands like Ring, Brock methodically set up the Star Cam (sometimes labeled Stockam), complete with magnet mount, SD card, and app configuration.

The setup succeeded despite its budget feel. The camera provided live views, notifications, two-way intercom, and a built-in light—all valuable for a solo van dweller concerned about security in remote or public camping areas. He tested it from a distance, formatted the SD card (borrowed from a bird feeder), and expressed plans to potentially expand his system if it performed well. The device offered peace of mind against “nut cases,” as he put it after an unnecessary engine-revving encounter nearby.

In the cooling evening air, surrounded by fallen trees and gathering firewood, Brock opened up about a deeply personal early childhood memory from Australia. He recalled, as a baby, crawling off a wharf at Kempy Beach while visiting cousins, falling into the ocean, and sinking toward the sandy bottom.

A wave turned him onto his back before his father jumped in to rescue him. The memory, vivid despite his young age, was confirmed by his late father. Sharing such stories marked a departure from his usual focus on current travels, offering viewers a window into the life he left behind before embracing American van life.

Looking ahead, the trip carried extra significance. The next morning, Brock planned to head to nearby Ashfork for its 100-year centennial celebration on Route 66. YouTuber Murphy’s Diesel Wrecker Rick was slated to serve as grand marshal, promising a lively gathering of fellow road enthusiasts and locals.

Through simple pleasures like a perfect malted shake at a classic diner, practical gear testing under the stars, and quiet moments of reflection, Aussie Van Man’s Williams stop captured the enduring spirit of Route 66: freedom on the open road, unexpected discoveries, and the blending of past and present along America’s Mother Road. For modern nomads and Route 66 devotees alike, such stops remind travelers why this historic corridor continues to inspire.

Click here for AussieVanMan’s YouTube Page

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.