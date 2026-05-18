Tucked along historic Route 66 in central Illinois, the small town of Atlanta has quietly assembled one of the most impressive collections of roadside giants in the country. Often called the Muffler Man capital of the world, Atlanta draws travelers with its towering fiberglass figures that once dotted highways as larger-than-life advertisements.

The star of the show is the Bunyan Giant, a massive figure clutching an enormous hot dog. Standing sentinel near the road, the statue epitomizes the playful, oversized charm that defined mid-century American roadside marketing.

Nearby, the Pep Boys trio—Manny, Moe, and Jack—adds another layer of nostalgic branding, their cheerful presence reminding visitors of classic auto supply stores.

Across the street, a dedicated museum complex houses an even more eclectic lineup of giants, though visitors may need to time their stops carefully as hours are limited. Visible from outside are several imposing figures, including the Texaco Man.

A plaque nearby explains the challenges that ultimately doomed many of these marketing campaigns: the statues proved difficult and expensive to maintain upright, and at least one drew formal complaints from a resident who objected to a giant peering into her living room window.

Inside the museum grounds, the collection expands to include a Native American figure, a giant chicken, the familiar Bob’s Big Boy, and an array of oversized heads. Additional statues tower over the area: a Viking warrior, the Phillips 66 Cowboy (instantly recognizable to fans of classic petroleum branding), a Carpet Giant clutching a rolled rug, and the so-called Snerd Giant.

The latter, modeled after the ventriloquist dummy Mortimer Snerd, bears a striking resemblance to Mad magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman, delivering an extra dose of quirky Americana.

A short walk down the street reveals yet another local favorite: Lumi the Pie Lady, a towering female figure holding a pie—an unexpected but welcoming addition to the predominantly masculine lineup of Muffler Men.

Scattered throughout the town, these statues create a whimsical atmosphere that feels like a living outdoor museum of 20th-century commercial folklore.

For families, Atlanta offers an ideal roadside break. Children are especially captivated by the sheer scale of the figures, posing for photos and imagining the stories behind each character. The town’s growing collection suggests that enthusiasts continue to add new giants over time, reinforcing its status as a destination rather than a mere pit stop.

Travelers along Route 66 increasingly view Atlanta as more than a quick detour. With its concentration of these beloved icons, the town positions itself as a must-visit landmark where the giants of America’s automotive golden age still stand tall.

As roadside attractions evolve in the 21st century, Atlanta’s collection of Muffler Men ensures that the spirit of wonder and whimsy along the Mother Road remains alive and larger than life.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.