If you’re planning to drive historic Route 66 for its 100th anniversary (or any time), here’s the single best piece of advice Ashley and Blake learned the hard way in vlog 2: Download a dedicated Route 66 navigation app before you start.

In their second vlog, the couple continues their journey from Chicago to Santa Monica, splitting the full route into six parts. This leg takes them through Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and into Oklahoma — and it quickly turns into what they call “butt nowhere back roads.”

The Struggle Without the App

From the beginning, they were flying semi-blind. Regular GPS apps (Apple Maps and Google Maps) constantly tried to shove them onto the interstate. There’s no simple way to tell mainstream apps, “Take me exclusively on historic Route 66.”

The result?

Disappearing signs with zero warning.

Randomly losing the route and having to backtrack.

Hours added to what should have been straightforward driving days.

Constant stress, frustration, and moments where they were “barely hanging on to a will to live.”

Ashley and Blake repeatedly point out the demoralizing feeling of hugging the fast-moving interstate while stuck on slow, two-lane historic roads with no cell signal, few open businesses, and long empty stretches. What Google said would be about 7 hours became 12–13 hours of actual driving on this leg.

They joke (and complain) about needing to be retired to properly tackle the route. Normal vacation days and federal holidays aren’t enough. The road demands time, patience, and if you aren’t prepared - some detective work.

The Game-Changer: Finding the Route 66 App

Late in the trip, they finally discovered and downloaded a dedicated Route 66 GPS app. The difference was immediate and massive.

Praise for the app in their own words:

It shows the true historic routing.

From Carthage, Missouri to Oklahoma City, the interstate-friendly route shows ~3 hours 21 minutes… but sticking to historic Route 66 jumps to 6 hours 36 minutes — without stops.

It helped them stay on course through confusing sections where the road switches sides or signage fails.

They call the person who found it the “MVP of the day.”

The app is brutally honest about how much longer the drive will take, but that honesty is exactly what you need. It prevents the constant “Where the f*** does the road go?” moments that defined their early driving.

Other Hard-Earned Lessons (That the App Makes Easier)

Even with the app, Route 66 is no joke:

Add significant hours to any estimated drive time.

Many attractions and diners run on limited “winter hours” or are closed.

You’ll pass Uranus, Missouri (home of the excellent Uranus Fudge Factory), quirky sights, and plenty of abandoned infrastructure.

The Nissan Rogue received heavy on-camera criticism.

Expect mental breakdowns, dark humor about serial killers and Bonnie & Clyde, and the temptation to bail for the interstate.

They finally rolled into Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri at 1:00 AM after a 13-hour day. By the end of the leg, they were calling it “Route 666” but still committed to finishing the full Mother Road the right way.

Bottom Line: Download the App

Ashley and Blake’s vlog 2 is equal parts funny, painful, and informative. Their authentic frustration shows exactly why a dedicated Route 66 navigation app is essential:

It keeps you on the historic route when regular GPS wants to reroute you.

It sets realistic time expectations.

It reduces dangerous confusion on poorly signed back roads.

It lets you actually enjoy the experience instead of constantly wondering if you’re lost.

Download the Route 66 navigation app before you leave. Pair it with snacks, patience, and realistic daily mileage goals. This isn’t a quick vacation road trip — it’s a proper adventure. Do it right, and you can say you drove the real Route 66, not just the easy version.

They flew home after this leg and will fly back to Oklahoma City for vlogs 3 and 4 (heading toward Albuquerque). The Route 66 Adventure continues.

In closing, one could suggest the moral of the story is this. If you’re gunna get your kicks on Route 66, download the app. Your sanity (and your relationship) will thank you. Safe travels!

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