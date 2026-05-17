The unmistakable rumble of vintage engines echoed along historic Route 66 as the small desert town threw a spirited party for the Mother Road’s centennial. Classic cars, polished trucks, and enthusiastic crowds converged for the Heritage Day Festival, blending parades, car shows, museum tours, and hometown festivities in true Route 66 fashion.

The day kicked off with a vibrant parade, where a steady stream of meticulously maintained classics cruised through town. White trucks, blue cars, green haulers, bright yellows, and eye-catching reds rolled past cheering spectators.

Organizers and participants described the scene as pure small-town America at its heart — a living tribute to the history and romance of the iconic highway that once carried dreamers, families, and adventurers across the country.

Following the parade, attention shifted to the car show, where owners proudly displayed their rides and shared their stories. Greg Smith showcased his striking 1931 Ford Model A, powered by a 1978 El Camino 350 small-block engine, riding on a custom frame with airbags.

Smith handled much of the interior work himself, including a clever convertible top mechanism fashioned with an old drill motor.

Nearby, Mike McQueen drew admirers to his 1947 Diamond T 3/4-ton pickup (Model 80D), a deluxe example featuring an expressive dashboard and widebody express bed. Other highlights included a stock 1979 Corvette with big tires from Chino Valley owners, a locally owned 1981 Jeep J10 that has spent its entire life in northern Arizona, and a rare Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe continuation car built in South Africa by Hi-Tech for Shelby American.

Owner Bob from Flagstaff noted that roughly 200 of these semi-civilized “continuation” models have been produced since the turn of the century, offering modern brakes and comfort while honoring the spirit of the original 1960s racers.

The festival also featured a colorful pin-up contest. Contestants Magnolia July and Jezebel Jinx promoted the Miss Centennial 66 event at the Oasis Lounge, where 11 women — including several first-time competitors — vied for crowns in front of an excited audience.

Ash Fork’s community museum served as a focal point for the celebration. A volunteer described it as a grassroots institution dedicated to preserving Route 66 and railroad history. The museum, free to the public and open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., welcomed visitors amid the festivities. Additional attractions included vendor tents offering food and goods, plus displays ranging from fire trucks to unique rigs and even an old Harley-Davidson.

Throughout the day, the atmosphere remained joyful and welcoming. Participants and spectators alike emphasized how Route 66 continues to bring out the best in people, fostering connections across generations in towns like Ash Fork. From the pre-parade staging area cruises to the final revving engines and award presentations — including chili cook-off honors — the event captured the enduring appeal of the open road and roadside Americana.

The Route 66 Centennial Celebration in Ash Fork served as a powerful reminder that while the highway has evolved, its spirit — embodied in classic vehicles, enthusiastic communities, and shared memories — remains as vibrant as ever.

For those who made the trip, it was more than a car show; it was a living piece of American history rolling proudly down the Mother Road.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.