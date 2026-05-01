As America’s Mother Road celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona is leading the charge with one of the most ambitious lineups of events along any stretch of the historic highway. From the legendary Fun Run to neon relightings, community festivals, and postal commemorations, Arizona is rolling out the red carpet for travelers seeking authentic Route 66 experiences this spring and early summer.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the 37th Annual Historic Route 66 Fun Run, scheduled for May 1–3, 2026. What began in 1988 as a modest rally with 152 vehicles has grown into the granddaddy of all Route 66 events. This year’s edition is expected to be the largest yet, with a record 900 vehicles registered. While car registration is now closed, the public is enthusiastically invited to participate as spectators, cheerleaders, and supporters of the communities along the route.

The Fun Run traces the longest intact stretch of Historic Route 66, covering roughly 140 miles from Seligman to Topock/Golden Shores.

Friday, May 1 kicks off in Seligman with packet pickup and a vibrant evening caravan cruise through town.

Saturday, May 2 features the grand procession heading west, with stops and festivities planned in communities along the way.

The event wraps up on Sunday, May 3 in Topock beside the Colorado River.

Organizers emphasize that the true spirit of the Fun Run lies in supporting the small businesses, diners, motels, and attractions that keep the historic highway alive. “Come out and be part of history,” the association encourages.

A special highlight coinciding with the Fun Run is the formal dedication of new gateway signs in Seligman on Saturday, May 2 at 8:00 a.m. at the west end of town. These stylish monuments officially recognize Seligman as the “Birthplace of Historic Route 66” and honor longtime community pillars Pat and Lilo Russell for their decades of dedication and hospitality. The signs represent years of effort and were made possible in part by support from the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.

Later that same day, the energy shifts to Kingman for what promises to be an unforgettable evening. After the caravan arrives, the popular Show N Shine car show will fill the streets. Then, at 7:30 p.m., the historic “Hotel Beale Air Cooled” neon sign — Kingman’s first neon, installed in 1936 — will glow again for the first time in over 40 years. The relighting ceremony is part of the Fun Run Afterparty on 4th Street, which will be closed to traffic for live music by local band The Rivals, food trucks, a beer garden, and plenty of street dancing under the newly restored neon glow.

Mid-May brings another lively community celebration in Ash Fork. Ash Fork Heritage Days on May 15–16 transforms the town into a hub of Route 66 activity. Friday evening features a community dinner and the theatrical performance Route 66 to the Grand Canyon. Saturday’s packed schedule includes a car show, cruise, parade, chili cookoff, craft fair, scavenger hunt, live flagstone splitting demonstrations, Route 66 storytelling, music, a Miss Centennial Pin Up Contest, and a classic sock hop. Much of the action centers around the Ash Fork Historic Route 66 Museum.

Other notable centennial events filling out the spring calendar include:

May 5: Official first-day issuance of the U.S. Postal Service’s Route 66 commemorative stamps at the Phoenix Convention Center. The set of eight stamps honors the iconic highway, and the free public ceremony begins at 9:15 a.m.

May 29–30: Holbrook Gunslinger Car Show & Festival, featuring a demolition derby and burnout show on Friday evening, followed by a full day of car show activities, a Little Miss Route 66 pageant, chili cookoff, live music, and family-friendly contests in Gillespie Park.

June 5–6: The Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show, now in its eleventh year, lines downtown Williams with approximately 600 classic cars, live music, vendors, and glowing neon.

June 6: Flagstaff Route 66 Centennial Celebration in downtown Heritage Square — a family-friendly event expected to draw large crowds.

July 27: Route 66 Americana Archive Roadside Recording Session in Apache County, AZ

July 30 - Route 66 Americana Archive Roadside Recording Session in Navajo County, AZ

July 31 - Route 66 Americana Archive Roadside Recording Session in Coconino County, AZ

Aug 1 - Route 66 Americana Archive Roadside Recording Session in Yavapai County, AZ

Aug 2 - Route 66 Americana Archive Roadside Recording Session at Dunton Motors Dream Machines in Mohave County, AZ. Route 66 legend and icon Jim Hinckley will be special guest co-host for this recording.

Route 66 Americana Archive Roadside Recording Session on August 2 will be live from Dunton Motors Dream Machines in Kingman, AZ.

The association continues to highlight lesser-known gems along Arizona’s stretch of the highway, including new guided walking tours in Flagstaff, monthly star parties at Homolovi State Park, and classic roadside stops like Meteor Crater.

The association also shared a timely list of the best burgers on Arizona Route 66 in honor of National Hamburger Day (May 28), spotlighting beloved spots such as Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In in Seligman.

This wave of events reflects the deep roots and enduring vitality of the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. The organization played a pivotal role in the late 1980s when it successfully lobbied for the state designation of Historic Route 66 after the federal highway was decertified in 1985. That effort not only preserved a vital segment between Seligman and Topock but also served as a model for other states.

The first Fun Run in 1988, complete with Governor Rose Mofford cutting the ribbon and Will Rogers Jr. as grand marshal, helped spark the modern revival of the Mother Road.

As the centennial year unfolds, the association reminds enthusiasts that the best way to experience Route 66 is to get out on the road, support local businesses, and connect with the communities that have kept the spirit alive for a century.

Whether you’re cruising in a classic car, riding shotgun with friends, or simply soaking in the neon and nostalgia as a spectator, Arizona’s 2026 Route 66 calendar offers something for every devotee of the open road.

For the latest details, full schedules, and more centennial updates, visit the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona website at historic66az.com.

The Mother Road is calling — and Arizona is answering with full-throttle enthusiasm.

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