The journey along Historic Route 66 begins in earnest as travelers cross from California into Arizona, where the legendary highway reveals its most iconic stretches. One recent expedition by Dari Step captured the heart of this classic American road trip, starting with an all-night drive from Orange County that ended at the first Arizona stop: Seligman.

Seligman: Step Into a Living Postcard

Seligman stands as a quintessential Route 66 town, bursting with nostalgic charm that feels pulled straight from classic Hollywood Westerns. Brightly painted storefronts, vintage cars, and a lively atmosphere greet visitors.

The town’s vibrant energy makes it an essential stop for anyone tracing the Mother Road. Its colorful streets and retro vibe create an immediate sense of stepping back in time, setting the perfect tone for the adventure ahead.

Williams: Wild West Nostalgia and Classic Diner Fare

A short drive east leads to Williams, another crown jewel of Arizona’s Route 66 corridor. This small town offers a quiet, almost ghostly early-morning stillness that enhances its old-fashioned Midwest-meets-Wild-West character. With its historic buildings and vintage storefronts, Williams feels like a movie set come to life.

A highlight here is the Gold Road 66 Diner, where travelers can enjoy hearty comfort food like corned beef hash with hash browns and a generous slice of local apple pie. The diner’s classic interior—complete with authentic 1950s-60s Americana decor—adds to the immersive experience.

Even when hotel check-in is still hours away, wandering the empty streets of Williams provides one of the most authentic small-town Route 66 moments available.

Grand Canyon: Awe at First Sight

From Williams, the road climbs toward one of America’s greatest natural wonders. The drive through forested terrain makes the sudden reveal of the Grand Canyon even more dramatic.

The vast scale and layered colors of the canyon often leave first-time visitors speechless, especially when the view opens dramatically beside the road.

While popular overlooks like Mather Point deliver sweeping panoramas, many find equal or greater satisfaction at less crowded pullouts along the rim. The $35 vehicle entrance fee (valid for seven days) makes it easy to explore at a relaxed pace. After a full day of driving, most travelers return to Williams for evening plans, such as a relaxing wine tasting featuring local varieties ranging from tropical fruit-forward whites to floral rosés.

Antelope Canyon: Slot Canyon Majesty

The following morning brought an early start and unexpectedly cold temperatures—down to -6°C—with frost visible on rooftops. The drive to Antelope Canyon, roughly three hours away, crosses striking desert landscapes. Time zone differences between regions can surprise visitors, but tour operators coordinate around Arizona time to minimize confusion.

Guided tours lead visitors down into the famous slot canyon, where smooth, flowing sandstone walls create otherworldly patterns. Sunlight filtering from above produces magical lighting effects. While the hike itself is relatively moderate (mostly downhill on sand), comfortable footwear is essential. Note that the site can feel crowded despite advance booking, which slightly impacts the experience for some. Still, the visual impact remains unforgettable, and many visitors leave deeply impressed by the canyon’s unique beauty.

Nearby Treasures: Horseshoe Bend and Local Eats

No trip to the Page area is complete without visiting Horseshoe Bend. A short $10 parking fee and an easy 20-minute walk lead to the stunning overlook where the Colorado River carves a perfect horseshoe curve through the desert. The viewpoint offers plenty of space despite its popularity, making it ideal for quiet reflection amid the vast landscape.

For meals, the region provides fun options like Mongolian BBQ spots where diners can create custom bowls with unlimited ingredients, offering a satisfying way to refuel after a long day of exploration.

The Enduring Allure of Route 66

This stretch of Arizona Route 66 perfectly blends classic roadside Americana with world-class natural wonders. From the nostalgic stops in Seligman and Williams to the jaw-dropping scale of the Grand Canyon, Antelope Canyon, and Horseshoe Bend, the route delivers a rich mix of history, culture, and natural beauty.

For those planning their own journey, these Arizona towns and landmarks represent some of the most rewarding miles along the entire Mother Road. The open highway, vintage diners, and dramatic landscapes continue to draw dreamers—just as they have for generations.

Click here for Dari Step’s Channel

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

Route 66 Americana Archive is overseen by Jason Spiess. Follow/Connect with him on LinkedIn or Substack.