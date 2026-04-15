An Impromptu Route 66 Trip: Cadillac Ranch to Santa Monica

Jason Spiess caught up with Matt Kruse, a former college baseball standout and coach at Western Oklahoma State College (Altus, OK), who now handles marketing and recruiting efforts across the Edge OFS portfolio of oilfield services companies.

The Mother Road Memory in the interview, Kruse recounted his 2024 road trip along historic Route 66, starting at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo and ending at Santa Monica Pier.

He praised the Panhandle’s Palo Duro Canyon, which is the second-largest in the U.S.

The Palo Duro Canyon (from the Spanish meaning "hard stick") has been named "The Grand Canyon of Texas" both for its size and for its dramatic geological features, including the multicolored layers of rock and steep mesa walls, which are similar to those in the Grand Canyon.

It runs through Palo Duro Canyon State Park and is near the cities of Amarillo and Canyon.

Kruse also spoke about the remarkable stop in Shamrock Texas and the visuals involved with Americana.

Kruse, who still helps out with the baseball program when time allows, reflected on how lessons from playing on a national championship team at a junior college translate directly to the oil patch: teamwork, resilience, positivity, and inspiring others to believe in a bigger vision.

“Dreams do come true… even if nobody else believes in you,” he noted, referencing the program’s unexpected rise to multiple national title games.

In the full length interview for the energy radio podcast, Kruse also shared stories from recent scouting trips, including time in the Dominican Republic and Colombia. He described the stark contrasts in infrastructure and daily life, highlighted by a nationwide power outage in the DR that lasted hours.

While locals calmly lit candles and continued socializing, Kruse observed how reliable, affordable energy separates “first world” from “third world” realities.

Spiess, who is a cancer survivor, emphasized that energy security and transit connectivity—especially for hospitals, emergency services, and modern life—is foundational, a theme reinforced with personal anecdotes about medical equipment and grid reliance.

The conversation touched on growing investment in Latin America and the Caribbean (including renewable and waste-to-energy projects), and Kruse stressed that legacy energy sources remain essential for their reliable baseload power.

What’s next for Kruse? According to his personal itinerary, it’s back to Route 66 from the Cadillac Ranch to Chicago in order to complete the entire Mother Road experience.

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