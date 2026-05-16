In the world of full-time RVing, the most memorable stories rarely come from perfectly executed plans. For Renee and Greg, a couple documenting their travels, a simple decision to chase the “authentic” Route 66 experience in New Mexico delivered far more authenticity than they bargained for — complete with a mangled fender, a forced two-week layover in Flagstaff, and an unexpected return to basics on e-bikes.

The detour began innocently enough. Driving west on I-40 through Texas into New Mexico, the couple decided to jump onto the original Route 66 wherever possible. “If you’re going through on I-40… the authentic experience [is] jumping off on the actual original Route 66 as much as you can,” Greg explains. They had done it 13 years earlier and remembered the nostalgia — familiar structures, the romance of the Mother Road.

But nostalgia met reality quickly. After a short stretch on the old road, they encountered warnings of 13 miles of unpaved gravel. A tight U-turn to avoid it, combined with the truck’s dually setup, left the fender badly damaged.

“That just makes us look like the Clampets,” Greg groaned. The cosmetic hit was too much for him. “Cosmetically, I will not let something like that stand… I ain’t gonna look like a contractor going down the road.”

What started as a travel day became a pivot. They pushed on to Flagstaff, Arizona, booking an extended stay at the local KOA to handle repairs that could take anywhere from one to three weeks. Plans for other stops were scrapped.

“This has caused a slight detour for us,” Renee noted with classic understatement.

The Reality of RV Life: Not Every Day Is Instagram-Perfect

The couple spent their first full day in pajamas, “veging out” in the RV — a relatable reset after tough travel. Winds, rough roads, and heavy traffic had already worn them down. Renee admitted to being “cranky” after one particularly grueling day. “Not every day is great. Not every mood is happy.”

Setting up at the Flagstaff KOA brought its own comedy. Power issues forced a site switch after partial setup. “KOA Flagstaff, take two,” they laughed. The park offered big trees and pine-scented air, but tight sites tested their big rig. Still, they found silver linings: a patio, full hookups, and the chance to slow down.

Then came the real adjustment — life without their truck. With the vehicle at the shop, groceries, laundry, and daily errands shifted to newly purchased e-bikes. What could have been a hardship turned into an adventure. Greg reflected on it directly to the camera:

“Right now we don’t have a truck… We’re pretty much stranded in an RV park. Getting on e-bikes… is kind of out of our comfort zone. Sometimes when you get out of your comfort zones, that’s where you find the fun activities, the fun adventures.”

The grocery run — battling headwinds, balancing loaded baskets, and pedaling up hills with no assist — left them breathless but smiling. Renee compared herself to “a third grader going to school.”

Back at the RV, they turned the experience into normal life: Greg wrenching on projects in the garage (swapping antenna whips on their four-wheeler), Renee cooking mini meatloaves in the RV oven while potatoes boiled. “Nothing has changed from our sticks and bricks life to RV life,” she observed.

Comfort Food, Garage Time, and Rolling With It

Their dinner routine — meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green peas — felt like any suburban evening, except it was happening inside a toy hauler with a garage full of tools, bikes, and supplies. Greg worked on 250th anniversary LED antenna whips while Renee prepped food. The continuity of their lifestyle was comforting amid the disruption.

They even found humor in the situation. Greg joked about “fixing” the matching fender on the other side. Renee resisted the urge to throw up every time she saw the damage. Through it all, they leaned on each other, their cat Skittles (who had her own dramatic travel day), and the knowledge that this too was part of the journey.

The Bigger Lesson

Renee and Greg’s unplanned Flagstaff stop highlights what makes RV life rewarding and, at times, challenging. Mechanical issues, weather, tight sites, and comfort-zone stretches are common. What sets successful travelers apart is the willingness to adapt.

As Greg put it during the e-bike ride: “There’s always adventure around the corner when you… get out of [your comfort zone] carefully and respectfully.”

Their truck will eventually return looking sharp, the fender repaired, and the road ahead will reopen. In the meantime, they’ve gained fresh stories, stronger legs, and another chapter in their ongoing adventure. For fellow RVers wondering whether to stick to the interstate or chase the old Route 66 — or how they’ll handle the inevitable detours — Renee and Greg offer a simple answer: lean into it. The best memories often come when plans go sideways.

After all, propane fire pits are safe and convenient. But sometimes you need the wood-burning kind — sparks, smoke, and all — to truly feel alive on the road.

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