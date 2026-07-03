America the Beautiful on Route 66

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation this Fourth of July, another milestone quietly shines alongside it — the 100th anniversary of Route 66, that iconic ribbon of road that has come to symbolize the American journey itself.

For as long as I can remember, “America the Beautiful” has always spoken to me more deeply than any other patriotic song. Not as a debate or judgment on one anthem versus another, but simply as my personal truth.

Over the years I’ve gravitated toward its hopeful lyrics, its softer, more reflective tone, and the way it perfectly syncs with my love of the open road. There’s something about this song that feels like cruising across amber waves of grain with purple mountains rising in the distance and the promise of the shining sea ahead.

So this year, as we mark both birthdays, I wanted to share this special version of America the Beautiful recorded specifically for the Route 66 Americana Archive and the Pier to Pier Podcast.

Whether you’re on a road trip, gathered with family, or simply reflecting in a quiet moment — may it bring you the same peace and pride it brings me.

Enjoy this Fourth of July… and long after.

America the Beautiful

O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain



America! America!

God shed His grace on thee,

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee,

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea

O beautiful for pilgrim feet,

Whose stern, impassioned stress

A thoroughfare of freedom beat

Across the wilderness



America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law

O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife,

Who more than self their country loved,

And mercy more than life



America! America!

May God thy gold refine,

Till all success be nobleness,

And every gain divine

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears



America! America!

God shed His grace on thee,

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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