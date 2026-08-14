Ambler’s Texaco Station Still Fuels the Feelings on Route 66

If you watched the video above, you’ll notice a couple enjoying the sight of Americana, the feeling of fueling freedom and the sound of history. I stood there with Gouda for ten to twenty minutes just soaking in the amazing energy this little roadside stop produced at Ambler’s Texaco Station in Dwight, Illinois.

There must have been 30-50 senior citizens walking, talking and experiencing the decor, information and overall culture Ambler’s has preserved and presented.

There’s a particular kind of math that roadside historians love, and Ambler’s Texaco Station gives them one of the best equations on the whole route: 66 years, on Route 66, pumping gas without interruption. It’s the kind of coincidence that sounds invented for a highway sign. It isn’t.

A House That Sold Gasoline

The station went up in 1933, built by Jack Schore at the corner of what was then U.S. Route 66 and Illinois Route 17, on property originally owned by Otto Strufe. Its architecture tells you something about the era before it tells you anything about cars: it’s built in the “house and canopy,” or domestic style — a small, homelike building with an attached canopy over the pumps, a design Standard Oil had developed back in 1916 specifically to make a fuel stop feel less industrial and more like something you’d trust.

A house sells comfort. A comfortable place sells gasoline.

The Man Who Gave It a Name

The station changed hands and names more than once, but it’s the Ambler name that stuck, and the reason is simple: Basil “Tubby” Ambler ran the place from 1938 to 1966 — nearly three decades behind the pumps, long enough to become the identity of the business itself.

Long-haul continuity like that is rare on a highway that’s always moving people through; it’s rarer still for a proprietor’s nickname to outlive the proprietor’s tenure by sixty years.

Phil Becker took over in 1970, having grown up on the street next to the station he’d eventually own. He ran it first as Phil Becker’s Texaco, then as Becker’s Marathon Gas Station once the brand affiliation changed, for more than 26 years — which is how the building picked up its second common name, Becker’s Marathon.

1999: Last Gallon

The pumps went dry for good in 1999, at the 66-year mark, though the building kept working as an auto repair shop until 2002. Two years after that, Phil and Deb Becker made the choice that likely saved the building: rather than let it fade into another shuttered filling station along the corridor, they donated it to the Village of Dwight in 2004, handing off stewardship of one of Route 66’s most significant surviving service stations to the community that had kept it in business for seven decades.

From Filling Station to Front Door

The National Register of Historic Places listed Ambler’s in 2001, and a Cost-Share Grant from the National Park Service’s Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program followed in 2002, funding a restoration that ran from 2005 to 2007. The work brought the main office and canopy back to their 1930s look and the service bay back to its 1940s appearance — and in May 2007, the building reopened not as a gas station but as Dwight’s official Route 66 visitor center.

What’s inside now is less about fuel and more about the trade that used to happen there: period tools and equipment from the old days of roadside service, a 1914 Model T fire truck, and a large map where travelers can pin their hometown. There’s also a plywood service-station attendant with a cutout for visitors’ faces — the kind of prop that turns a preserved building into a photo stop, which, on a highway built on photo stops, is its own kind of preservation.

Outside, a vintage-style billboard and a set of non-functioning pumps still frame the building, and an EV charging station now sits on the property — a quiet, practical nod to the fact that travelers still need to fuel up here, just differently than they did in 1933.

Ambler’s isn’t the flashiest stop on Illinois 66 — it doesn’t have a giant fiberglass animal or a UFO angle. What it has is duration. Sixty-six years of continuous operation is the kind of number that turns a gas station into a landmark, and the fact that it happened on Route 66 specifically has given the building a symmetry that every writer covering it reaches for.

With the Route 66 Centennial public awareness push in 2026, that symmetry — a station built the same era as the road, run for exactly as many years as the road’s name implies — makes Ambler’s one of the more quietly meaningful stops between Chicago and St. Louis.

Address: 417 W Waupansie Street, Dwight, IL 60420 (Old Route 66 at Illinois Route 17)

Hours: Seasonal, as a visitor center — call ahead or check with the Village of Dwight for current hours

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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