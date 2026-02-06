Amarillo has been selected as one of five official “satellite” locations across Route 66 for the Centennial Kick-off, providing an unprecedented special event to kick off the Route 66 Centennial.

Leading up to the big bash in June are several events, many of which are sanctioned by the Centennial Commission.

Events not sanctioned by the commission do not receive the backing and/or promotion of Visit Amarillo. Getting your event and/or project sanctioned is an easy process.

You can log on to www.route66centennial.org and complete the submission forms for review by the national committee.

“Visit Amarillo has partnered with the centennial commission to help promote officially sanctioned events,” said Hope Stokes Hoeffner, director of marketing for Visit Amarillo. “With all the chatter and commotion happening this year were really trying to hone in on the people who have taken the right steps to get sanctioned and verified through the national committee.”

The dates for this year’s Texas Route 66 Centennial in Amarillo are June 4-13.