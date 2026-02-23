In the heart of the Texas Panhandle, where the legendary Route 66 stretches across wide-open plains and historic districts, Amarillo is gearing up to make history. The city is going all in on the centennial of the “Mother Road,” which turns 100 in 2026. With a packed calendar of events, innovative public art, immersive experiences, and a focus on tourism, Amarillo aims to position itself as a global hub for celebrating one of America’s most iconic highways.

On February 20, 2026, Visit Amarillo hosted a press conference at the historic Golden Light Cantina to unveil details under the theme “100th Year of Roadtrippin’ on Route 66.” The announcement highlighted the 178-mile stretch of Route 66 through Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, promising sanctioned exhibits, public art installations, film premieres, and travel experiences that honor the road’s enduring legacy.

Hope Stokes, Visit Amarillo’s Director of Marketing, emphasized the economic boost: “Route 66 is one of the primary economic drivers for tourism in the city. One of my favorite stats for tourism is that on average, locals waive approximately $1,158 in taxes every year because of spending visitors do in our city.”

The centerpiece is the Texas Route 66 Festival, running June 4–13, 2026, across the Texas Panhandle. This 10-day event—Texas’ only official Route 66 celebration—will culminate in a massive grand finale on Saturday, June 13, in Amarillo’s historic Route 66 district along 6th Avenue. Expect live music, classic cars, food vendors, parades, and nonstop Americana vibes filling the streets.

A full lineup of connected events spans from spring through fall:

Great American Road Trip Road Rally — May 5

Texas Route 66 Festival — June 4–13 (grand finale on June 13)

Tin Can Tourist Caravan — June 11–14 (vintage trailers rolling in for a nostalgic showcase)

OccuNet Korn Ferry Tour (golf event) at Tascosa Golf Club — June 11–14

Main Streets of America Centennial Caravan (with Big Texan involvement) through the Panhandle — June 15–17

The Great Race — June 23 (over 200 classic cars parading through the historic district)

Texas premiere of the official Route 66 centennial documentary, “The Main Street of America” — September 25

Amarillo International Film Festival — October 8–10 (new Route 66-focused categories, including a Road Trip Award; held at Arts in the Sunset)

To kick things off early, a Texas caravan joins the national centennial kickoff on April 30 in Springfield, Missouri—widely regarded as the birthplace of Route 66, where the original legislation was telegraphed.

One fun, sip-by-sip way to engage is the Boots and Brews Trail, a self-guided tour featuring 11 local spots with custom centennial drinks (including a special brew from Old Tascosa).

Track progress via the Visit Amarillo app or website; complete enough check-ins to earn a limited-edition satin bandana. As Stokes noted, these silk scarves evoke real cowboys cooling off on the trail or pinup queens styling them as neckties or headwraps.

As mentioned earlier, every participating location has created a specialty drink just for the Centennial. Explore the full list and map (click here), plan your route, and start collecting your sips across Amarillo, and the Historic Route 66 District!

1. Old Tascosa Brewery - Centennial Wit

Old Tascosa Brewing Company in the Historic Route 66 District crafted a Centennial Wit, a light Belgian style wheat beer. Stick around for trivia nights, karaoke, live music, and more.

2. Goldenlight Cantina - Route Beer Float

GoldenLight Cantina is serving up a Route 66 twist with a creamy blend of whipped cream vodka, root beer schnapps, Coke, and a splash of bar cream, plus hosts live music and concerts weekly in the Historic Route 66 District.

3. Smokey Joe’s - Cadillac Ranch Sunset

Smokey Joe’s blends Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, pineapple, cranberry, and Blue curaçao for a tropical Route 66 sip, plus live music lighting up the stage seven nights a week.

4. OHMS Cafe & Bar - Cadillac Ranch Water

OHMS Café & Bar serves the Cadillac Ranch Water with watermelon infused tequila, fresh lime, butterfly pea tea for vibrant color, a yellow salt rim, and a splash of soda.

5. The Big Texan - Slug Bug Punch

Rev up your taste buds with the Slug Bug Punch, a bold new drink inspired by the colorful chaos of Slug Bug Ranch along Route 66. Just like the spray painted Beetles that line the roadside, this punch is vibrant, playful, and made for road trippers chasing iconic Texas stops

6. El Tejavan III - Paul’s 66 Michelada

El Tejavan III serves Paul’s 66 Michelada with Negra Modelo, fresh lime, and their housemade michelada mix, delivering a bold, refreshing Route 66 twist with classic Mexican flavor.

7. Yellow City Grind - Route 66 Breve

Yellow City Grind’s Route 66 Breve blends caramel and vanilla with rich breve, topped with caramel vanilla cold foam and a dusting of edible gold glitter, served in a cozy space perfect to meet, study, and hang.

8. Toscana Italian Steakhouse - Cadillac Ranch

Toscana Italian Steak House features Tito’s Vodka, clarified grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and Prosecco, served in a glass adorned with edible paint as a tribute to Cadillac Ranch, alongside Italian favorites and scratch made pasta.

9. Patio Vista at The Barfield Hotel - Neon Night Spritz

Patio Vista, located on the second floor of the iconic Barfield Hotel, presents the Neon Night Spritz with Grey Whale Gin, lemon oleo saccharum, lavender syrup, Fever Tree club soda, and butterfly pea tea.

10. Paramount Recreation Club - King of the Road

Paramount Recreation Club, a hidden speakeasy, serves King of the Road features barrel aged Still Austin The Musician, Carpano Antica Formula, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, and aromatic bitters for a bold Centennial sip.

11. Shark Beach Burgers - 66 Sunset

Shark Beach Burgers’ 66 Sunset is a peachy, smooth, and refreshing sip with a subtle kick. Pair it with their stacked, flavor packed burgers and stick around for line dancing, concerts, and live music.

Art takes center stage with a massive 400-foot mural project by Blank Spaces, in partnership with National Geographic and Visit Amarillo. Located on both sides of the underpass at Transformation Park (connecting Route 66 to downtown), the mural incorporates 66 hidden stories from local voices. Scan QR codes to access interviews and details on National Geographic’s site.

Shanda Fletcher leads the “66 Stories from Route 66” initiative, involving high school and college interns trained by National Geographic. Storytellers include Beth Duke, Ryan Wolfe, Jason Boyett, Amy Von Lentil from West Texas A&M, and Bobby Lee of Big Texan fame. Progress is shared on Blank Spaces’ Instagram and Facebook.

Additional highlights include merchandise collaborations with Travel Texas and submissions for more events (email Luz@visitamarillo.com for free inclusion). A dedicated site, TexasRoute66fest.com, launches March 5, 2026, with full schedules, details, and easy navigation.

Kashion Smith, executive director of Visit Amarillo, summed it up: “We’re literally hosting the world here.” With partners like the Amarillo Museum of Art, Center City, and national organizations, the city is not just commemorating a highway—it’s breathing new life into its spirit for road trippers, dreamers, and history buffs alike.

All roads lead to Amarillo in 2026. Whether you’re cruising in a classic car, sipping a custom cocktail, or discovering hidden stories in a mural, the Mother Road’s centennial promises an unforgettable journey through the heart of Texas. Start planning—details are rolling out fast!