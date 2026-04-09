Ora Logan Collection, Missouri State University (KY3)

In the mid-20th century, as Black travelers navigated the open stretches of historic Route 66, many faced the harsh realities of Jim Crow segregation: “Whites Only” signs at hotels, restaurants, and gas stations, the constant threat of discrimination, and the danger of sundown towns where Black motorists risked arrest or worse after dark.

For many, Alberta’s Hotel in Springfield stood out as a rare and vital safe haven — a glowing sign of welcome, safety, and community along the legendary “Mother Road.”

A Family-Run Refuge

Owned and operated by Alberta Northcutt Ellis, a Springfield native, the hotel occupied a three-story Victorian house in the 600 block of North Benton Avenue, directly along Route 66. While Ellis also worked a day job at Southwestern Bell, she poured her energy into running the establishment with the help of a multi-generational family that spanned great-grandparents to grandchildren.

The hotel offered more than just rooms. Guests could find a beauty and barber shop, a “Rumpus Room” for dining and socializing, and even a jazz club atmosphere that drew traveling musicians. It welcomed both overnight visitors and long-term guests, becoming a lively hub where Black travelers — including famous entertainers like Nat King Cole on tour — could rest, eat, and connect without fear.

Historian Bridget Haney of the State Historical Society of Missouri captures the family spirit behind the operation: “The hotel itself, the family was so multi-generational, right? And so, we’re from great grandparents all the way down to grandchildren, and then they remember being at the hotel and working, but also experiencing this very vibrant community.”

The hotel’s illuminated sign became legendary — a literal beacon signaling hospitality and safety for Black motorists weary from the road.

Special Collections and Archives, Missouri State University

The Broader Context: The Negro Motorist Green Book

Alberta’s Hotel earned its place in history partly because it was listed in The Negro Motorist Green Book (later simply The Green Book), the indispensable annual guide published by Victor H. Green from 1936 to 1966. The book helped Black travelers find safe lodging, dining, and services across a segregated America, where options along Route 66 were painfully limited.

In many stretches of the Mother Road, especially through Missouri, safe stops were scarce. Alberta’s provided one of the few reliable places between St. Louis and points farther west, filling a critical gap created by systemic racism.

The hotel’s importance extended beyond lodging. It represented Black entrepreneurship and resilience at a time when opportunities were severely restricted. Women like Alberta Ellis played outsized roles in sustaining these businesses, turning personal determination into community lifelines.

Alberta’s Hotel tourist register, featuring the names of the Harlem Globetrotters on the right. Alberta’s Hotel Collection, Special Collections and Archives, Missouri State University

Legacy and Remembrance

Alberta Northcutt Ellis passed away on July 19, 1966, but her impact endures. The physical building no longer stands — the site is now a parking lot between the Jordan Valley Community Health Center and the Springfield Municipal Court building — yet the story continues to inspire.

As Route 66 celebrates its centennial in 2026, renewed attention is shining on these overlooked chapters of the highway’s history. On May 14, 2026, Bridget Haney will lead a virtual webinar titled “Alberta’s Hotel: Hospitality and Belonging on Route 66,” diving deeper into Ellis’s life, the family’s memories, and the hotel’s role in Missouri’s Route 66 story.

The event is part of the State Historical Society of Missouri’s efforts to preserve and share these narratives of courage and community.

A gathering at Alberta’s. She is pictured in the middle. Alberta’s Hotel Collection, Special Collections and Archives, Missouri State University

Alberta’s Hotel Still Has Meaning Today

In an era when the freedom of the open road was not equally available to all Americans, places like Alberta’s Hotel proved that resilience, family, and entrepreneurship could create pockets of dignity and belonging.

Today, the story serves as a powerful reminder of the everyday heroism required to travel while Black in mid-20th-century America — and of the quiet strength of women and families who built safe spaces when the larger society would not.

For those interested in learning more, the State Historical Society of Missouri offers resources on Alberta Ellis and other Historic Missourians. The hotel’s legacy also ties into broader Route 66 preservation efforts, oral histories, and exhibits highlighting Black contributions to the iconic highway.

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