The Route 66 Americana Archive is a living record of America’s most famous road, preserved county by county, story by story, and voice by voice.

This project exists to honor the people, places, and memories that built Route 66 into more than a highway. It is not a travel blog. It is not advertising. It is stewardship.

From April 2026 through March 2027, the Americana Archive will document the Route 66 corridor through a structured field expedition running May 1 to August 20. During that time, we will spend one full production day in each county along the route, creating a permanent historical record rooted in community participation and local knowledge. While there are 63 counties along Route 66, the schedule has been expanded to approximately 75 days to allow space for special cultural events, deeper storytelling, and moments that deserve more time than a calendar can predict.

The Americana Archive is guided by a single curatorial mission and built by counties, historians, families, and communities along Route 66.

Each chapter becomes part of the archive.

The resulting work will live in multiple forms:

A published book organized county by county

A digital storytelling archive

A Route 66 Story Map

A cultural preservation record for future generations

The Americana Archive is built around a simple belief:

Route 66 is not owned by attractions, brands, or cities. It belongs to the counties, the families, the workers, the historians, and the communities who have carried it forward.

County sponsors serve as County Ambassadors, helping guide:

Which landmarks are documented

Who is interviewed

Where stories are gathered

How local heritage is represented

Like all true journalism, the project is guided by a mission statement and editorial core that values accuracy, respect, and historical responsibility. But it is also intentionally designed to showcase, preserve, and celebrate rather than polarize or diminish. The Archive exists to elevate community memory, not reinterpret it through modern agendas.

The Americana Archive becomes the curator while the counties and their stories become the authors.

This project did not begin as a media production.

It began as a book idea and an original song inspired by Route 66.

The response from authors, historians, families, and longtime preservationists transformed it into something larger: a traveling archive waiting to be assembled.

Together, they form a public historical record that will outlive trends, platforms, and algorithms.

The Route 66 Americana Archive is not documenting a road.

It is preserving a legacy.