AAA Route 66 Road Fest: The Float That Amarillo Built

The booth stops you before you even realize you’re looking at it.

Somewhere in the organized chaos of the AAA Route 66 Road Fest at the SageNet Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a float built out of Texas pride and family labor holds court among the cars, the vendors, and the travelers. It didn’t come from a parade company or a marketing agency. It came from a family in Amarillo who said yes when their city asked them a question, and then kept saying yes until the thing had a life of its own.

Andy Maroney built it. Him, his wife, and his daughter. That’s the whole crew.

“The city of Amarillo wanted us to make a float to take to Springfield,” Maroney explains, gesturing toward the structure that has now logged more miles than most people’s summer vacations. “So we made it — and we thought, we’ll just use it for the rest of the year.”

That was the plan. One float. One parade. One birthday party for a highway turning 100.

Now the Texas Centennial Route 66 float has been to Springfield, back to Texas, to a string of events in between, and here to Tulsa, with more bookings already on the calendar.

A Billboard That Moves

The float isn’t just a celebration. It’s infrastructure. Forty-eight sponsors occupy space on the ends of the float — businesses from along the Amarillo stretch of Route 66 who saw a moving advertisement and understood what they were looking at.

“This is like a billboard we put in front of their business,” Maroney says. “We raise the cake and turn it on. It pulls people into their business.”

He’s thought carefully about the problem he’s solving. Route 66 travelers, he explains, often don’t make their stops until they’re already rolling past them. The signage can be hard to see. Traffic doesn’t pause. A hedge gets in the way. People miss places they would have loved.

“So people will take a picture of it and say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the place — we’re going to be in Amarillo, let’s stop there.’ They can plan their trip when they get to Texas.”

For those who want to be part of the float’s story without being a full sponsor, Maroney also sells small shields — a way for visitors to own a piece of the float itself.

There’s no formal organization behind any of this. No 501(c)(3), no board of directors, no branding committee. “We don’t really have an organization,” he says. “We just did it. Whatever the family name is, right?

Born in the Panhandle, Loyal to the Road

Maroney is Amarillo born and raised, which puts him square in the middle of one of Route 66’s most iconic stretches. He’s driven the full route several times. Asked for a favorite place, he redirects.

“Not so much places — it’s more about the people that you meet.” The breadth of it surprises even him sometimes. “I mean, Japan, Brazil — Ecuador, yeah. A lot of people from Spain.”

Back in Amarillo, the family has a fixed outpost. Maroney’s wife runs Texas Ivy Antiques on 6th Street — right on Route 66, in the old part of town, west of downtown.

It’s a different world from the Big Texan Steak Ranch, which anchors the eastern side of Amarillo and draws its own crowd of travelers. Texas Ivy is quieter, tucked into a stretch that rewards the people who already know where they’re going — or the ones who take their time.

The float, in a way, is the marketing arm for places like it. The people who spot the float at an event in Tulsa, who snap a photo and note the sponsors, are the same people who will think of 6th Street when they roll into Amarillo three months from now.

When the conversation turns to food, Maroney doesn’t hesitate. The Midpoint Cafe in Adrian, Texas is his answer — the small-town diner that sits at the literal geographic midpoint of Route 66, roughly 1,139 miles from both Chicago and Santa Monica.

“My favorite place is the Midpoint Cafe in Adrian, Texas,” he says. “They got the best pie and all their food’s great.”

For the people still weighing whether Route 66 is worth the time, he has a simple answer.

“Anybody that’s thinking about taking a little vacation or something, do it on Route 66. You’ll never regret it.”

Texas Ivy Antiques is located on 6th Street in Amarillo, Texas — right on Historic Route 66. The Texas Centennial Route 66 float will continue appearing at events through the year.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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