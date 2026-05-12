AAA Route 66 Road Fest Returns to Tulsa for Its Fifth Year

Wade Bray, producer with SRO Productions, joined Route 66 Americana Archive to discuss the AAA Route 66 Road Fest — an immersive celebration of the iconic highway’s history, culture, and enduring appeal as it marks its centennial era.

The event, presented by AAA, returns to Tulsa’s SageNet Center at Expo Square on June 27–28. Now in its fifth year, the Road Fest was originally conceived to build momentum toward Route 66’s 100th anniversary. COVID delayed the debut from 2021 to 2022, but the event has since grown into a major annual gathering that blends education, nostalgia, and family fun.

A Deep Dive into Americana

AAA approached SRO Productions in fall 2019 with a clear vision: create an event that celebrates the history of the Mother Road. Bray and his team responded by designing a large-scale historical exhibit called “The Journey,” spanning 20,000 square feet and organized chronologically through the decades.

“The approach that I took was, I wanted to build an exhibit that told the story of the history of the route,” Bray explained. “If you are a deep dive history lover, there’s gonna be something there for you. If you have a very casual or passing interest, there’s gonna be something to engage you as well.”

He designed it with multi-generational appeal in mind — something his kids, mom, and grandmother could all enjoy.

The downstairs of the massive 400,000-square-foot venue hosts an indoor classic car show featuring approximately 250 vehicles — a welcome feature in late June Oklahoma heat. Upstairs, additional classic cars are integrated into the historical exhibits, with two standout vehicles representing each decade.

More Than Just Cars

Visitors will also find a growing vintage RV display that has expanded from about eight units in the first year to nearly 30 this year. Owners camp out in lawn chairs and happily share stories about their restored trailers, including rare Spartan models built from WWII aircraft fuselages.

Many RVs are open for tours, creating a lively, interactive community hub inside the expo center.

A dedicated activity area keeps families engaged with hands-on experiences: guided painting sessions (featuring icons like the Blue Whale or Golden Driller), pedal car races, Pinewood Derby and Hot Wheels tracks, virtual reality, and an 18-hole Route 66-themed miniature golf course.

Bray affectionately calls it the “bribery area” — strategic kid leverage to keep the whole family moving happily through the exhibits.

Vendors from across the country will offer Route 66-themed art, photography, handmade goods, local foods, and plenty of merchandise. Concessions inside the air-conditioned building provide barbecue, burgers, and classic fair fare.

Ticket Information and Practical Details

Adult tickets : $10

Seniors, military, veterans : $7

AAA members : $5

Kids 12 and under: Free

The low price point makes it accessible for a full day of exploration in climate-controlled comfort. The SageNet Center sits just half a mile from historic Route 66 (11th Street) on the Tulsa Expo Square fairgrounds.

Both host Jason Spiess and Bray emphasized the highway’s unique power to connect people across generations and backgrounds. Unlike the uniform interstates, Route 66 represents a pre-chain, family-owned America filled with quirky roadside attractions, giant statues, neon signs, and personal stories.

Bray highlighted themes of resilience: the Dust Bowl migration, the Green Book’s entrepreneurship born of adversity, and communities fighting back after the highway’s 1985 decommissioning. He pointed to figures like Angel Delgadillo in Seligman, Arizona, whose grassroots efforts helped spark the modern Route 66 revival.

Spiess connected the road’s spirit to personal renewal, classic cars, and the freedom of the open road. He noted the route’s ability to inspire everything from Parrot Head clubs in Kansas to mile-by-mile devotionals by a pastor.

“The end goal, really, is to kind of give people the foundational interest and kind of drive them out onto the road,” Bray added to Spiess’ observations. “Because that’s where the real stuff is.”

Whether you’re a serious Route 66 historian, a classic car enthusiast, or simply looking for an engaging family weekend, the AAA Route 66 Road Fest delivers a rich slice of living American history — all under one (very large) roof.

For more information and tickets, visit Route66roadfest.com.

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