AAA Route 66 Road Fest: Meet the Nation’s First Female Flying Car Pilot

At the AAA Route 66 Road Fest, the spirit of American innovation took flight—literally. The Pier to Pier Podcast host Jason Spiess interviewed Heather Chirtea, the nation’s first female flying car pilot, alongside her groundbreaking aircraft, the Black Fly.

What began as a conversation about mobility on America’s most iconic highway quickly evolved into a glimpse of the Jetsons-era future unfolding in real time.

The Black Fly isn’t just a prototype—it’s one of only five currently operating in the United States, and Heather and her father form a pioneering father-daughter flying team.

“We’re the first ones up in the sky,” Chirtea said with unmistakable pride.

The vehicle runs on pure electric power: 16 batteries, eight motors, and two bridge motors. No gasoline. None. It recharges from a standard 110-volt wall outlet, a dryer jack, or even a Cybertruck—practical ingenuity fitting for Route 66 travelers.

This marks a profound shift in the automotive culture that built the Mother Road. As Spiess noted during the interview, Route 66 was born from the rise of automobiles and motorcycles, forging connectivity and the rich Americana we cherish today. Now, that same pioneering spirit is propelling us skyward.

“There is no gasoline,” Chirtea confirmed.

The future of gas stations? Chargers. And with vast open land across New Mexico, Arizona, and other stretches of the historic route, landing pads won’t be hard to come by.

“Parking becomes our biggest issue,” she laughed, “and Route 66 has got nothing but land out there.”

The Black Fly recently made headlines, taking flight just days before the event and appearing on Tulsa’s Channel 6 news. Heather pointed guests to coverage and additional details at heatherschertia.com.

Affordable Aviation on the Horizon

Priced at $190,000, the Black Fly sits between high-end automotive and traditional aircraft pricing—remarkably accessible by airplane standards. Chirtea is optimistic about rapid price drops: “As the years go by, in the next one year, two years, three years, you’ll see that price come down, down, down. It’s not going to be expensive for long.”

The current model comes from Pivotal, with the consumer release version called the Helix expected by late this year or early next. Other players are emerging: Jetson (with backorders into 2027–2028), France’s Zapata, and another Texas-based effort.

Heather predicts that within 10 years, everyday Americans will be flying personal aircraft. “You will be flying a flying car within 10 years, so get ready!”

For now, training is minimal—just two weeks, no full pilot’s license required—making the skies more accessible than ever. Weight restrictions currently limit additions like solar panels, but future iterations will push boundaries further.

The Real-World Jetsons

As the 100th anniversary of Route 66 coincides with these early flying cars, the symbolism is powerful. From the dust of the Dust Bowl and the rumble of V8 engines to silent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) craft, Route 66 continues to chronicle America’s love affair with movement and reinvention.

Heather Chirtea and her father represent that bridge—honoring the open-road freedom that defines Route 66 while literally lifting it into new dimensions. As the conversation wrapped up, the excitement was palpable: this is Americana evolving in real time.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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