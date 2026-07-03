AAA Route 66 Road Fest: Ken Lee's Route 66 Adventures

The coffee at Jones Coffee Company on Route 66 in Tulsa was still too hot to drink when Ken Lee started talking. Over an hour later, it was gone, and so was any illusion that Lee is anything other than one of the most committed Route 66 ambassadors the state of Oklahoma has ever produced.

Lee runs a YouTube channel called Ken’s Route 66 Adventures, and the name is, in its way, perfectly modest. There are no drone shots. No production crew. No script. There is a vehicle, an Insta360 camera mounted on the hood with an electronic suction mount, and Ken Lee — a full-time Costco Wholesale employee of nearly 13 years — spending every available day off driving a road he already knows better than most people know their own neighborhoods.

“Of the 400-plus miles in the state of Oklahoma, I’ve driven this route in Oklahoma alone thousands upon thousands upon thousands of miles,” Lee said. “Back and forth, back and forth.”

He is not exaggerating.

The 3 a.m. Decision

The conversation at Jones Coffee happened on a Sunday morning in Tulsa, the final day of a five-day trip that Lee had not entirely planned. He had been in Pontiac, Illinois on Wednesday night when his phone rang at 1:21 a.m. and he couldn’t get back to sleep.

“I started thinking, I wonder if I can make it all the way up to Chicago and come back,” he said. According to Google Maps, Chicago was about an hour and 20 minutes away. At 3:10 a.m., Lee hit the road.

He walked around downtown Chicago for a bit, did some blogging, and at 5 a.m. put his Insta360 out on the hood of the car and documented the entire drive south. He arrived in Tulsa in time for the AAA Route 66 Road Fest at the SageNet Center — a two-day event with roughly 700 classic cars, a Route 66-themed mini golf course inside the arena, Pinewood Derby races, a kids’ vendor market, and speakers including Route 66 historian Jim Hinckley and the Mother Road icon Michael Wallis, the voice of the Sheriff in Cars.

The journey from Chicago to Tulsa happened, essentially, by accident. Reality, Lee noted, will hit again the Monday morning, when he returns back at work.

What the Camera Sees

Lee’s production setup is uncomplicated by design. He uses an Insta360 for driving footage — mounted on the hood for 360-degree coverage — and an Osmo Pocket for walking-around work. The philosophy behind the footage is the same in both cases: ride shotgun with Ken Lee, whatever the conditions happen to be.

“That’s what my vlog is about — people coming and riding shotgun with me under whatever the conditions are,” he said.

That sometimes means fog so thick the footage is unusable, as it was on a stretch from Clinton to Texola back in April. Lee included a little of that footage anyway.

“This is what you’ll experience when you’re out on the route,” he said. “Make it real.”

He went back and drove the stretch again for the Saturday Drive segment. It was not the first time weather had forced a return trip, and it will not be the last.

The weather on this particular five-day run was relentless. He chased storms out of Chicago trying to get ahead of them into Springfield, Illinois. Made it into Litchfield. Pushed through to St. Robert with about an hour to spare before the sky opened. Outside Joplin, with storms firing off to the west and lightning visible on the horizon, he stopped to walk through the memorial for the 2011 tornado. The thunder when he reached Baxter Springs, Kansas that night was loud enough that he kept texting his wife to ask whether someone had a cannon outside.

“The weather can completely change your whole itinerary in a flash,” he said, adding that the Sunday he sat down at Jones Coffee was the first morning of the entire trip he had not been rained on.

The Evolution of a Purist

Lee used to be what he calls a purist. He would only drive the physical road. He would only go to businesses that sat directly on the route. If he couldn’t see that pavement, he wasn’t interested.

“What I learned is I’m missing a lot of Route 66,” he said, “because Route 66 wasn’t just the physical dirt space right next to that road — it was these towns, it’s everything that goes into these towns.”

He offered Shamrock, Texas as an example. People think of two things when they think of Shamrock: the Conoco station and what he identified as the Magnolia gas station — which, he noted, is really nowhere near the actual route.

“But if you go to Shamrock and you don’t go check out that old gas station, you’ve kind of missed seeing Shamrock, Texas.”

The shift in approach also produced a practical innovation: what Lee calls an “interstate Route 66 day.” When time is short — and time is always short for someone working a full-time job — he jumps the interstate, takes an exit, enjoys a stretch of Route 66, and continues in that pattern rather than grinding every mile at road speed. He did it through Texas on a previous trip all the way to the Texas-New Mexico border, then picked up Route 66 into Santa Rosa, New Mexico, and rode it back to Oklahoma City. He did it again on this trip, taking Route 66 to Vinita for breakfast at the Highway Cafe, then jumping the interstate the rest of the way into Tulsa when time demanded it.

“Don’t put the pressure on yourself to have to see it all,” he said. “Because I maintain that even if you spend a month out on the road, those areas that you’re at — you’re only seeing Route 66 as the mother road presents itself that day, at that time, to you.”

The mural in Rolla, Missouri was different the last time he came through than it was a couple of months before that. Somebody added to it while he wasn’t looking.

Strangers and Stories

One of the subjects Lee keeps returning to is the peculiar social permission that Route 66 grants — the way the road turns strangers into something else.

“Here along the route, some of my favorite stories are from meeting just random people that I have no idea who they are,” he said. “I’ll probably never see them again. But my general theory is that when I hear their story, their story now comes with me. So part of them leaves with me.”

At the History Museum in Springfield, Missouri on this trip, a volunteer in a wheelchair named Lynn spotted Lee and started telling him the story of his parents’ service station on Route 66. Lee said Lynn told him that he likes telling his parents’ story because it makes him feel good.

“I told him just before I left,” Lee said, “make sure that you keep telling their story for as long as you can, because that keeps them alive. And now I will be telling that story as you told it to me about them.”

Lee, who is a frequent Route 66 diner patron, noticed an increased trend happening. The food trucks are slowly replacing local diners and are now getting some assistance from governments.

Consider this, the original diners along Route 66 had to solve their own power and water infrastructure before they could solve anything else. Eventually when government came through with cities and towns and sewer lines and electricity, diners were freed up to focus on the food.

Food trucks are now living through the same arc — because the ideal food truck is one that doesn’t move, that can plug into power, that people can find in the same spot and trust will be there.

The Mother Road Market in Tulsa is cited as an example — established vendors anchored in place, others rotating in, a big screen going up during Oklahoma City Thunder games last year when they won the championship. An outdoor food court that becomes a social gathering. In Oklahoma City, he mentioned another location with roughly 20 different food trucks in a dedicated parking area, built around the same principle of permanence-within-mobility.

When it came to his own Route 66 eating, Lee was not limiting himself to burgers and coney dogs. He will stop for a piece of pie or breakfast platter only grandma would know how to make. There there is the foreign fare like Habaneros in Carthage, Missouri, which remains a regular stop for Ken. Specifically for the Diablo shrimp.

Ghost Roads and Ghost Towns

Not all of Lee’s miles are on roads that show up on Google Maps. Earlier in the month, out toward Erick, Oklahoma, he drove about three and a half miles of what he described as a ghost road — a stretch that had been undriveable for years and was only recently being cleared. He got it recorded for the channel.

There’s another kind of ghost town Lee knows personally. He grew up in Picher, Oklahoma, a community that was eventually evacuated due to lead, zinc, and ore contamination — and then, in May of 2008, hit by an EF4 tornado. Picher is gone now.

When Lee visited the Route 66 State Park Museum in Eureka, Missouri — across from Times Beach, the Missouri town that was similarly bought out and abandoned after toxic contamination — a park employee named George told him about it. Lee looked at him and said: as a matter of fact, I used to live in Pitcher.

“Somebody like me that walked those streets, that rode my bike up and down those streets, played football,” Lee said. “That was a great school, peewee football. Go by my old house, by the house where my aunts and uncles and cousins lived. That is a wild experience.”

Making Up for Lost Time

Ken Lee lost time before he found Route 66. Long story short, he has lost 284 pounds.

“I like to say I’m making up for lost time,” he said.

The channel is part of that. The road is part of that. His love for history and community are part of that too.

Lee’s biggest creative influence is someone he never got to meet. Adam Lewu ran a channel called The Daily Woo. Lee described traveling the world through Lewu’s videos, always with a hot decaffeinated beverage in hand, the way Lewu always had a caffeinated one. Lewu died December 22nd of last year — unexpectedly, of a heart attack, at 51 years old.

“He was a guy who had a camera that went out and just shared what he was doing,” Lee said. “That’s kind of the biggest influence for me.”

He still has not watched Lewu’s final video.

“As long as there’s still one more to come, it’s like he’s almost still there.”

Lee does not call himself a YouTuber. He draws a distinction — a YouTuber, by his definition, is someone who is doing it and good enough to make a living at it, or someone who wants it to be their job. That’s not quite what this is.

“I’m just Ken,” he said. “And I want people to feel like they’re traveling with me when we’re out on the route.”

He has been at Costco for nearly 13 years and is not in a hurry to leave. For now, every trip comes out of vacation days, and every video gets made with whatever equipment he has and whatever the road decides to give him that day.

And on this day, Ken Lee stood up from the table at Jones Coffee in Tulsa, with camera in hand, heading toward the SageNet Center for AAA Route 66 Road Fest to soak in the Mother Road’s collective energy.

Click here for Ken Lee’s Route 66 Adventure Channel

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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