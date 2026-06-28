AAA Route 66 Road Fest: Barking Bisquits Bakery

Janet DeLauder has four dogs and a standard most commercial treat makers don’t meet.

The McAlester, Oklahoma baker started Barking Bisquits Bakery because she wanted a healthy alternative for her animals. That meant formulating her own recipes, submitting every one to a lab, and becoming a licensed dog treat bakery registered with the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture. The registration process required all of her recipes to be lab-tested, producing verified nutrition facts for each product — fat content, caloric breakdown, full ingredient lists. For dog owners managing a pet’s diet, that documentation is the point.

“I also make some that look like donuts and some that look like cupcakes,” DeLauder told Route 66 Americana Archive correspondent Jason Spiess at the AAA Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa, wrapping up a product rundown that covered more ground than most bakeries manage.

The treat line includes peanut butter, cheddar cheese, pumpkin, and sweet potato varieties, alongside bundt cakes and heart-shaped waffles. The waffles are applesauce-based — vegan in construction — and come in all-star blueberry and peanut butter banana. In the fall and winter months, when Oklahoma’s humidity drops enough to cooperate, DeLauder also makes cheddar pretzels, donuts, and cupcake-shaped treats.

All treats are dehydrated, giving them a shelf life of up to six months. Softer items — not dehydrated — are packaged in mylar to help manage air and moisture exposure.

Pricing runs $5 to $10 at entry level. DeLauder ships, and a website was set to go live within the week at the time of the interview. She directs customers to her Facebook page and TikTok, both under barkingbisquitsbakery, where she documents her dogs and walks through the health benefits behind each product’s ingredients.

McAlester isn’t on Route 66 — DeLauder said so herself when Spiess asked. But her presence at the Road Fest put Barking Bisquits Bakery in front of exactly the audience it’s built for: travelers with dogs in the car and a preference for knowing what’s in the treat bag.

Barking Bisquits Bakery: Facebook and TikTok @barkingbisquitsbakery. Shipping available. Website forthcoming.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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