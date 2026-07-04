A Whale of a Love Story on Route 66

Gouda hit the pavement before I even had the van in park. Leash out, nose down, tail going like a metronome set to “super excited” — that’s how we do every stop on this Route 66 trek, but the Blue Whale had a different pull to it. Maybe it was the pond. Maybe it was the smell of picnic lunches drifting off half a dozen tables. Either way, my co-pilot knew this one was special before I did.

I let her roam the shoreline on the leash, wade a few paces into the shallows, and knock out a bathroom break in the small patch of woods adjacent — the whole grounds practically built for a dog and her human to stretch out.

Around us, whole families had claimed the picnic tables — I counted groups of eight, ten, twelve — grandparents, kids, coolers, the works. That’s part of the whale’s magic: it’s not a “snap a photo and leave” attraction. People stay.

That staying power has deep roots, and they’re worth telling in full. In 1970, Hugh S. Davis — a local zoologist, already in his 60s — set out to surprise his wife Zelta for their 34th wedding anniversary. Zelta collected whale figurines, and Hugh’s small sketch of one grew and grew until it became something enormous: a steel-and-concrete whale 20 feet tall and 80 feet long, rising out of the pond behind their home.

He wasn’t a contractor or an engineer. He was a man with an idea and a friend, welder Harold Thomas, willing to help him build the iron frame. From there, Davis did the rest himself — hauling cement, bucket by five-gallon bucket, packing it over the frame by hand for two solid years.

The whale opened to the public in July 1972, and for sixteen years it was exactly what Hugh imagined: a swimming hole, a gathering place, a spot where Route 66 travelers pulled off for a picnic and a dip. It closed in 1988 as attendance dropped and Hugh’s health failed; he passed two years later. For a while, the whale sat quiet, paint fading, pond going still.

It could have ended there. Instead, Hugh’s son Blaine and a community that had rediscovered its love for the Mother Road — spurred in part by Michael Wallis’s Route 66 book reviving interest in the whole highway — rallied to bring it back.

The Catoosa Chamber of Commerce led a refurbishment in 1997. Volunteers, including a dedicated group called the FINS of the Blue Whale, have kept it running ever since. Eventually the City of Catoosa took over stewardship outright — a decision, I think, less about liability and more about recognizing that some landmarks belong to everyone, and deserve the town’s formal protection.

Which brings me to my running, unscientific poll. I’ve asked somewhere north of 100 people now, as I drive county by county, to name their top four or five Route 66 stops — the Blue Whale is the only one that’s shown up on every single list.

I am not saying it is anyone’s or everyone’s overall favorite. But it was in everyone’s top five. That’s not nostalgia. That’s connection. And that’s the simple power of a love story, a blue whale and the Mother Road.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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