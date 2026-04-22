A Tulsa Author Bringing Route 66 to Life, One Story at a Time

When Annette LaFortune Murray retired from teaching, she didn’t slow down — she hit the road. Literally. The Tulsa native and children’s book author has spent the last five years immersed in Route 66, driving every stretch of the Mother Road, filling three-ring binders with research, and turning her discoveries into books that introduce America’s most iconic highway to a brand-new generation of readers.

In a recent conversation with Jason Spiess, Murray discussed her two published works, her deep roots in Tulsa history, the business of being an independent author, and what she hopes travelers take away when they finally pull off onto the old highway.

From the Classroom to the Open Road

Murray’s Route 66 journey began, fittingly, in a classroom. As a Tulsa history teacher, she found herself stumbling through a lesson on Cyrus Avery — the Tulsa-born businessman and civic leader who lobbied tirelessly for the establishment of U.S. Highway 66 in 1926.

“I was embarrassed that I couldn’t really teach it well,” she admits. “He was a Tulsan just like me, and I knew so little about him.”

That humbling moment planted a seed that would bloom into years of research. After retiring, Murray dove deep into Avery’s archives at OSU Tulsa, interviewed historians and community members, and spent three years piecing together the life of the man she now calls “a hidden hero — a dreamer who brought the world to his town.”

The result was her picture book Meet Cyrus Avery, a biography crafted in a framework that makes the story accessible and engaging for young readers.

Her first published book, however, came from a different direction entirely. Enrolled in a children’s picture book writing course, Murray was assigned to try writing in different genres.

Drawing on two years of prior Route 66 research — and three bulging binders of notes — she drafted ABC: What Do You See? Rolling Along Route 66 in a single weekend. “I fine-tuned it for six months before I showed it to anyone,” she laughs.

The book covers all eight states along the route in a traditional picture book format, featuring illustrations by the same artist who illustrated the official Route 66 eight-state passport. It remains a beloved starting point for families discovering the highway for the first time.

Driving Every Mile — Three Times Over

Murray doesn’t just write about Route 66; she lives it. She has driven each of the three sections of the route three times — Chicago to Tulsa, Oklahoma City to Albuquerque, and the western leg from Kingman through the Arizona high desert and on to Pasadena, California. She describes the western section as transformative in its beauty and unlike anything in the Midwest where she was raised.

One of the stories she returns to most often is that of Angel Delgadillo of Seligman, Arizona — a barber who turned 100 this year and who, during the dark days of the highway’s decommissioning in 1985, kept fighting to preserve the businesses along the route.

“He was the angel of the route,” Murray says. “He kept lobbying in state government, kept writing articles, kept saying we can’t close these shops. And here he is today, a true success story.”

Murray’s approach to travel is that of a method storyteller. She uses voice memos to capture encounters on the road — a four-sentence snapshot of who she met, where, what they discussed, and whether it belongs in her story bank. That organic process has fed directly into her lecture series, most notably her growing presentation on “Women of the Route” — a showcase of 15 women, past and present, who shaped and were shaped by Route 66.

Among the figures she spotlights is Bessie Stringfield, an African-American woman who rode a Harley across the United States eight times during the 1930s.

Murray published both books through a hybrid publisher and quickly learned that the work doesn’t stop when the final page is proofed. “They said, ‘see you later, Annette, good luck,’” she jokes. Becoming her own marketer has been a second career — and one she’s embraced with characteristic energy.

She is also a member of the Independent Book Publishers of America and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, both of which she credits with helping indie authors navigate a complex publishing landscape. She started her own small press — an evolution of her earlier Tulsa-based venture Tulsa Whimsy, which had already been selling Route 66-themed art and goods in shops along the highway.

“My wheel was getting bigger and well-oiled,” she says, “and I was running faster and faster.”

Centennial Season and What’s Ahead

With Route 66 approaching its centennial in 2026, Murray is busier than ever. She is actively pitching herself across Oklahoma as both a speaker and author, offering one-hour lecture and Q&A sessions for businesses, libraries, and civic groups.

On April 29th, she is headlining a “Women of the Route” panel event at a Tulsa public library, featuring a live impersonator of Bessie Stringfield — an event already generating media coverage from a local television station.

In May, she has church groups and Rotary Club engagements lined up. In late June, she will be at the American Library Association conference in Chicago at the McCormick Convention Center — one of the largest library conferences in the world, drawing some 25,000 librarians — where she will sell through the Independent Book Publishers of America booth. Closer to home, she plans to be a vendor at Tulsa’s Capitol Cruise, a centennial event aiming to break the record for most classic cars assembled.

Spiess and Murray also mused on the remarkable breadth of Route 66’s cultural pull — from the literary trail of The Grapes of Wrath to jazz musicians who booked gigs specifically along the highway, stopping in Tulsa on their way to Albuquerque. “Ella Fitzgerald singing in Tulsa, and travelers might stay three nights while she’s booked there,” Murray recalls.

The road, she and Spiess agreed, is something like a linear national park — a living, breathing cultural corridor that continues to attract artists, wanderers, and storytellers.

When Spiess asked what she most wants listeners and readers to carry with them, Murray didn’t hesitate. “Listen to the people,” she said. “Take time to visit with the person ringing up your order, bringing you your food, booking your room. Ask them how long they’ve been there. Ask about their family. Listen to their stories.” She paused, then added: “And if you haven’t been on the route in 20 years, take a short trip and see what you think. I promise, the road will surprise you.”

Both of Murray’s books are available at independent bookstores, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and directly through her website. She also welcomes invitations to speak and can be reached through AnnetteMurrayBooks.com.