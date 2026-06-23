There’s a particular kind of discovery that Route 66 was built for — the roadside find that stops you cold, the thing you didn’t know you were looking for until it’s right in front of you. For generations, that meant a neon-lit diner, a traveling salesman with a suitcase full of novelties, or a roadhouse where somebody played like they had nothing to lose.

Today, in Carthage, Missouri, it looks like a bakery booth at the Farmers Market — and a Banana Cardamom Kouign-Amann that will quietly rearrange your understanding of what a pastry can be.

The Booth

Wednesdays and Saturdays only. That’s it. That’s the window. If you’re not there during Farmers Market hours, you don’t get one — and that scarcity is the first signal that you’re dealing with something serious. Small bakers and cottage industry artisans operate under tight regulations that limit where and when they can sell. There’s no storefront, no e-commerce, no overnight shipping. Just two mornings a week and whatever comes out of the oven before dawn.

The booth belongs to Amble Bakery, and the display case tells the whole story before you even taste anything. Check out this full professional lineup:

Butter Croissant

Pistachio Citrus Croissant

Almond Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Chocolate Filled Cruffin

Cheddar Jalapeño Pretzel Twist

Banana Cardamom Kouign-Amann

Cherry Pecan Granola

Blueberry Almond Cinnamon Granola

Word of advice, get their early if you want your first choice of pastries. I waited until I was finished walking through the entire Farmer’s Market before I returned to purchase a wonderful looking Blueberry Danish. That was sold out. So was the Blueberry Chocolate Filled Cruffin and Pistachio Citrus Croissant.

The pastry I ended up selecting: a Banana Cardamom Kouign-Amann. Four dense, yet still airy, ounces of layered complex flavors for only $5.50. The ingredients listed plainly — wheat flour, butter, water, milk, sugar, dark brown sugar, bananas, cardamom seeds, salt, yeast. Nothing too exotic on paper. But the execution of dominant flavor profiles is another matter entirely.

The Craft

I’ve spent five years in fine dining, earned a couple of national nods along the way, and have been cooking my entire life. Not to sound pretentious, but I feel confident that I know the difference between someone who learned a recipe on YouTube and someone who understands food. This is the clearly the latter.

Baking and cooking live in different neighborhoods of the culinary world. Cooking is vibe — you taste, adjust, improvise, free-scat your way through a dish, following instinct as much as instruction.

Baking is something else entirely. It’s precision, discipline, chemistry. The measurements aren’t suggestions, the temperatures aren’t approximate, and you don’t get to taste and correct halfway through. It’s the kind of work that makes sense for a former engineer — someone who thinks in systems, tolerates no slop in the tolerances, and finds freedom within the constraints rather than around them.

The baker behind this booth is exactly that: a former engineer who left that world to spend her entire week baking for two days of selling.

That’s not a side hustle. That’s a calling.

The kouign-amann showed it. The lamination was tight and intentional, the caramelization deep without crossing into bitter, the banana subtle enough to be a presence rather than a statement, and the cardamom threading through the whole thing like a low note you feel more than hear.

This is not a beginner’s pastry.

A kouign-amann is already a high-wire act — a Breton cake that lives or dies on the balance between butter, sugar, and salt-touched dough. Adding banana and cardamom to that equation without tipping it over takes genuine command of flavor. Cardamom is one of those ingredients, like truffle or fish sauce, that can overpower its host in a heartbeat — one heavy hand and it stops being a note in the composition and becomes the whole song. Getting it right means knowing exactly how much is presence and how much is punishment. Here, it was dialed in perfectly.

A rookie doesn’t pull this off. This was expert-level work, found behind a folding table topped with an artisan café-style pastry display case, on a Saturday morning at a community pavilion.

The Route 66 Connection

The old road was always a marketplace. Traveling salesmen worked it end to end, hopping town to town with trunks full of goods, stopping wherever someone might buy. Artists, craftspeople, and wanderers found an audience along its length simply by showing up. The exchange was never just commercial — it was cultural, personal, a hand-to-hand economy built on presence and trust.

The Carthage Farmers Market carries that same DNA, just anchored in place rather than rolling down the highway. The vendors here aren’t passing through — they’re committed to their town, their craft, and their community. The baker isn’t driving Route 66 with a sample case. She’s been in her kitchen all week so she can hand you something worth stopping for on Wednesday (or Saturday) morning.

The care and quality here match what you find across the market — local farmers, makers, and artisans who treat what they do as a practice, not a transaction. That’s the thread that connects it to Route 66’s most enduring spirit: the idea that the best things are made by people with something to prove to no one but themselves, found only if you know where to look and show up at the right time.

Carthage is an old school Route 66 town. The road runs right through it. And if you’re passing through on a Wednesday or Saturday morning, the Farmers Market is worth the stop. Get there early. The artisan offerings won’t last long.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com