Philip Vogel, president of Kansas Historic Route 66 Association, enjoys a cup of coffee at the iconic Bradford Inn on Route 66 in OKC before he speaks at a Route 66 Social and Roundtable Event.

Kansas has the shortest piece of Route 66 of any of the eight states, but Phil Vogel, president of the Route 66 Historic Association, says it more than makes up for it. Vogel put the Kansas stretch at 13.2 miles and said a visitor can fill a day in it, and a night.

Vogel spoke with author and host Jim Hinckley on Hinckley’s Sunday morning program, Jim Hinckley’s America. He took the call from the Galena Mining and Historical Museum, which is housed in the old depot. The depot was moved about a mile to its current site in 1984, Vogel said. The night before, four area museums had hosted a museum crawl. Vogel estimated 150 guests came through, including the haunted caboose, and the event ran until 10 p.m.

“The lead won two wars”

Hinckley opened by noting that the Joplin, Galena, Baxter Springs and Quapaw area was once described as the largest lead mining district in the world. Vogel said Galena gets little credit for it, but the lead mined there helped win two wars.

Vogel said mining began to decline in the 1920s, just as Route 66 arrived in 1926, which he called an “echo boom.” At its peak, he said, Galena had about 40,000 people and a mine roughly every 150 feet within the city limits, some as deep as 400 feet. The mine waste, known as chat, gave road builders a ready base, he said, and made the route through Galena easier to build.

Vogel also shared local stories from the museum:

Houdini. Vogel said Harry Houdini played the Sap Theater, which stood at 7th and Main and burned in 1931. According to Vogel, Houdini talked with the sheriff and townspeople before shows, then staged mock seances, pointing out audience members. Several people, he said, got up and left, thinking they’d been caught. Vogel said Houdini also walked a tightrope between two buildings. He was looking at the museum’s Houdini display as he told the story.

Labor strife. Hinckley raised the labor unrest in the mines and the declaration of martial law. Vogel placed it around 1937.

A family connection. Vogel said his father ran a sewing factory in the 1970s and ’80s on the corner where the Sap Theater stood, employing about 250 women making sportswear.

Community and volunteers

Hinckley credited a sense of community for pulling Galena back from the edge of becoming a ghost town, naming Renee Charles, Melba Rigg and Vogel himself.

Vogel said most of the people involved are volunteers who stay after hours. He said visitors arrive from Italy, other parts of Europe, Japan and China, and sometimes spend the whole day.

“It’s a team effort,” he said near the end of the conversation, adding Dean Walker to the list of volunteers.

Vogel said the area’s work ethic has produced a lot of successful people, and he pointed to the families who stayed.

Baxter Springs and the Civil War

Vogel called the Baxter Springs museum first-rate and credited Mary Billington with keeping it in shape. He said his aunt, Phyllis Abbott, helped curate it, and he spent a lot of time in Baxter Springs as a kid. He said the town was the first cow town in Kansas and that the museum covers Civil War battles and has a room devoted to Native American history, with artifacts from the Spring River and Shoal Creek basins.

Hinckley asked about the self-guided Civil War markers west of Baxter Springs. Vogel said they remain, and that the Abbott family and others have preserved them. A few years ago, he said, there was a vigil at the cemetery there for slain soldiers. He said the Carthage-to-Baxter corridor saw raids “every week” during the war, and that skirmishes and banditry continued after it.

The Spooklight, Will Rogers and Mickey Mantle

Vogel said he first saw the Spooklight at 11 or 12, when a van full of relatives drove out to see it. He described a mysterious light that bounces across a car’s hood and said it’s about a 15-minute drive from the corner of southeast Kansas.

Vogel also relayed a Will Rogers line comparing Galena to Dodge City and said Rogers was the source of the quote.

As a Boy Scout, Vogel said, he carried Mickey Mantle’s clubs for four years at the Mickey Mantle Classic at Loma Linda Country Club, where Mantle played with Whitey Ford. Vogel said Mantle began requesting him and a friend.

A grandfather’s decision

Vogel’s grandparents, Carl and Geneva Vogel, owned the dime store on Main Street. Vogel said Sam Walton, who also ran a dime store, once asked his grandfather to put in $20,000 toward the venture that became Walmart.

Vogel said his grandfather had the money but declined, saying it would destroy small towns and small-town merchants. Vogel said he learned the story from Bill Manley, who owned OK Fireworks in Tulsa and was invited to the same meeting.

At 57, Vogel said, he has watched retail move in cycles from big boxes to malls to downtowns, and he expects downtowns to be revitalized if state-level help and legislation follow. Hinckley said public demand for authenticity is part of what’s driving Route 66’s popularity.

Vogel standing in the Galena Mining & Historical Museum with a piece of his original art inspired by local Route 66 and mining history.

From law school to a Chinese restaurant

Vogel said he was headed to law school in 1990 when his father called to say the family business was struggling. He began eating lunch every day at a Chinese restaurant near Pittsburg State and asked the owner to teach him to cook, offering to work for free.

The owner had cooked for dignitaries in Washington, D.C., Vogel said. Vogel then opened his own restaurant in a former gas station at 7th and Wall in Joplin, remodeling it for about $1 million. He said it took in about $1.5 million a year for 15 years. He said he never became an attorney.

What Route 66 visitors can consider, and what’s missing

Vogel’s recommendations:

Eat. Sweet Creek Bakery and Diner, across the street from the Mining Museum, for breakfast or lunch (it closes at 2 p.m.), run by a grandchild of the Myers Garage family. Van’s Steakhouse in Baxter Springs. Mi Torito Mexican Restaurant has some of the best authentic food and is open 7-days a week. The Riverton Store has sandwiches and is a popular stop.

Shop and see. Cars on the Route to start the day, Gearhead Curios (run by Aaron), and a pawn shop at 7th and Main with what Vogel said is the original shotgun from the Bonnie and Clyde death car. Plus the Lucky Miner for some variety, Sightings on 66 for some out of this world and a new shop is opening on Main Street the first week of November.

Stay. Vogel said Galena needs more places to spend the night. He said bed-and-breakfasts and RV spots are opening, and that he’d welcome an investor in a hotel or a Route 66-specific motor court. He said Baxter Springs has one motel and mostly Airbnbs. Vogel didn’t hide from additional beds for tourists and travelers is an area Route 66 Kansas needs to step it up a bit to offer next level experiences.

At the end of the day, Hinckley said this interview turned into one of his fan’s favorite types - diner talk. Hinckley agreed with this episode and even playfully called Vogel a character. Vogel returned the compliment and invited Hinckley back to Kansas to spend the night and experience The Home Town of Route 66.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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