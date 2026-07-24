A Route 66 Park Packed with Atlanta History

As Gouda and I step into Route 66 Park at 105 SE Race Street in Atlanta, Illinois, I always like to remind folks — here along the original 1926 alignment of Route 66 — don’t let its size fool you. This small pocket park is one of the best quick stops in town and it’s the perfect place to stretch your legs, enjoy a quiet break, and soak in a surprising amount of local history.

Today, we start at the picnic tables. They’re a great place to relax before exploring the park’s collection of historic treasures. Standing nearby is the restored Atlanta Fair Ticket Office, one of the park’s signature attractions. Originally used during the Atlanta Fair, which operated from 1860 to 1929, the little building has been preserved and now serves as an information center for Route 66 travelers passing through town.

As we stroll along the short walking path, you’ll discover several pieces of Atlanta’s history. One display features the cornerstone from the 1909 Atlanta High School, preserving a piece of a building that educated generations of local students. Nearby stands a World War I memorial, dedicated in 1921 by the Atlanta Knights of Pythias, honoring those who served during the Great War.

Additional interpretive displays throughout the park help tell the story of this small Illinois community and its connection to America’s most famous highway.

One of my favorite features is the historic bubbling water fountain. It’s one of only four original “bubblers” that once stood on the corners of Atlanta’s downtown square during the 1930s. Even better—it still works today. On a warm summer day along Route 66, there’s something special about taking a drink from the same fountain that travelers have enjoyed for generations.

Art lovers will also appreciate the park’s creative touches. Interpretive Route 66 shield artwork and a nearby Walldog mural celebrate the Mother Road while blending history with modern public art. These colorful details help connect Atlanta’s past with the millions of visitors who continue to travel Route 66 today.

One of the park’s greatest strengths is its location. Just across the street you’ll find the Atlanta Public Library and the community’s iconic Clock Tower. Within a short walk are two of Atlanta’s best-known attractions—the towering Paul Bunyan holding a giant hot dog and the American Giants Museum, home to restored fiberglass roadside giants that once welcomed travelers across America.

The Route 66 Park in Atlanta may only occupy a small corner of downtown, but it perfectly captures what makes Route 66 special. It’s not about flashy attractions or spending an entire afternoon.

Instead, it’s a peaceful place where history has been carefully preserved, local stories are remembered, and travelers can pause for a few minutes to appreciate another chapter of the Mother Road. Sometimes the smallest stops leave the biggest impressions.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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