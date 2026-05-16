This review known as Fizz Mas covers Route 66 Lime Soda, a cane sugar lime soda produced in Wilmington, Illinois. Fizz Mas tested the neon green beverage, expecting a bold, Slush Puppy-style lime flavor due to its vibrant color.

Upon opening, there was minimal aroma. The soda poured with a bright neon green appearance but showed low carbonation. Flavor-wise, it delivered a clear lime taste with noticeable sweetness and mild tartness.

However, it was much more restrained and “Sprite-adjacent” than anticipated — cleaner and lighter than the intense, sweet Slush Puppy profile the color suggests.

Fizz Mas noted the lime flavor is slightly more artificial and prominent than standard Sprite, yet still well-balanced and refreshing. Despite the cane sugar base, there was little of the distinct “cane sugar” aftertaste often associated with such sodas. Overall, it was described as a nice, light, and clean lime soda that works especially well on a hot day.

Final Verdict: A solid, refreshing lime soda that surprises by being more subtle and Sprite-like than its loud neon color implies. Not as bold or candy-sweet as a slush drink, but delicious, balanced, and easy to enjoy.

Recommended for anyone looking for a straightforward, clean lime soda. Worth trying if you see it, even if the color initially puts you off.

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