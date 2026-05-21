Sebastian Villanueva recently set out from Las Vegas into the Nevada mountains, trading the city’s lights for raw wilderness and unexpected discoveries. What followed was a day of dramatic contrasts: loose riverbed tracks, one of the world’s largest gas stations, vast desert expanses, and a golden-hour arrival at a faded icon of American highway lore.

The ride began with reminders of nature’s unpredictability. Fresh from a freezing night of camping at temperatures two degrees below zero and hurricane-force winds that had forced an early departure, the traveler pushed deeper into Nevada. About 100 kilometers from Las Vegas, the route left pavement behind for a riverbed marked as a road on maps.

Loose gravel and sand made the motorcycle slide and fishtail, yet Sebastian pressed on, describing the terrain as both challenging and exhilarating. Paths branched in every direction amid blackberry-like shrubs and striking rock formations, offering a sense of true exploration.

Back on asphalt, the landscape unfolded into classic Western vistas—wind-swept roads framed by movie-like scenery. A stop at a roadside gas station revealed an astonishing sight: the world’s largest gas station, boasting 96 fuel pumps. The sprawling facility also featured air pumps, a pet area, and electric vehicle chargers capable of delivering a full charge in roughly 20 minutes. Self-service pumps encouraged a hands-on approach, adding to the sense of independence that long-distance riders often seek.

As the day continued, the journey highlighted the immense scale of the American West. Hours on the bike through open country evoked comparisons to Argentina’s vast pampas and deserts. Parallel roads and dirt tracks offered relief from interstate monotony, though strong side winds tested stability while entering the Mojave National Reserve. Sebastian noted the abundance of national parks and reserves alongside private lands, stressing the need for caution. In the U.S., trespassing risks range from hefty fines by park rangers to serious encounters with armed property owners who enjoy strong legal protections.

Detours brought both adventure and setbacks. One promising dirt route paralleled power lines before ending abruptly at a private property gate marked for Edison access only. After backtracking, Sebastian continued toward historic ground. As sunset painted distant mountains orange, the motorcycle reached Amboy, California—an iconic stop along the original Route 66.

Route 66, largely bypassed by modern interstates, once served as a vital artery for travelers and commerce. Many roadside communities faded as traffic shifted, yet places like Amboy have gained new life through nostalgia and pop culture.

The town, with its weathered Roy’s Motel and Café, classic gas station, and scattered relics, inspired elements of Disney’s Cars. Abandoned-looking buildings, vintage pumps preserved as artifacts, and Route 66 merchandise create an atmosphere that feels both lonely and deeply authentic. Visitors can still grab coffee, browse memorabilia, and soak in the history.

Inside Roy’s, the traveler enjoyed a hot drink while reviewing a folder of the site’s film shoots, music videos (including one featuring Enrique Iglesias), and countless visitors. A chance encounter with fellow Argentine rider Emilio Escoto—who holds the Guinness record for the longest motorcycle journey around the world—added a personal touch. Fuel stops here came at a premium, but the experience outweighed the cost.

As night fell, Sebastian reflected on the value of these moments: pushing through challenging terrain, respecting boundaries, and connecting with places that shaped American road culture.

From the world’s biggest gas station to the quiet romance of a sunset on Route 66, the journey captured the essence of overland travel—equal parts freedom, resilience, and discovery. With thousands of miles still ahead across the vast United States, the road continues to beckon.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.