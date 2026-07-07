A Mother Road Must: Tow Mater & Cars on Route 66 in Kansas

Gouda and I roll into Galena, Kansas on the original alignment of Route 66, and pull up outside a rusted-out boom truck that, as it turns out, changed the way America thinks about this road. This is Cars on the Route, and Renee and Billy Joe Charles are telling that story to anyone willing to listen.

“We’re here because we have the truck that inspired Tow Mater,” Renee tells me.

It’s a 1951 International Harvester, and the story of how it got noticed is almost too good to be true: Pixar’s Joe Ranft was traveling Route 66 with Michael Wallis and a handful of other animators, John Lasseter among them, when they hit Kansas and spotted this old rusty truck parked against a brick wall. Ranft thought it had character. So he made it Tow Mater.

I ask Renee the question I’ve been wondering myself — does Tow Mater only drive backwards? She sets me straight: he drives forward just fine, but he’s best at driving backwards.

A Gen Xer Who Never Watched the Movie

I’ll admit something up front: I’m a Gen Xer myself, and Route 66 the TV show and the song both came before my time — even the Depeche Mode song never really registered for me. But I’ve collected Route 66 memorabilia for years and always had a romance with the road, and I still haven’t seen Cars. I want to finish my own county-by-county drive of Route 66 first, so I can go back and watch the movie fresh, seeing it in a completely new way rather than just recognizing what I’ve already lived on the ground.

Renee, who has seen it, walked me through the plot: a spoiled race car ends up stranded in a small town on Route 66 and discovers how that town was passed over by the interstate — and how that bypass destroyed people’s businesses and lives. It surprised her how deep the movie actually goes into that history for what’s ostensibly a kids’ film.

“It has a lot of adult themes to it,” she says, “but it also has a lot for kids” — Mater alone is enough to hook them.

From Bacon-and-Tomato Sandwiches to Hot Spicy Chicken

Renee’s own history with Route 66 predates the business by decades. Her mother was a single mom, her father’s family lived in California, and the family lived in Joplin, Missouri — so every summer they drove the road back and forth to visit. She remembers the petrified forest, the Flintstones park, the dinosaurs, the teepees, all of it.

She grew up, came home, and didn’t think much more about living on the famous road until her husband, in the Army, was stationed in Germany. There she became close friends with a young German woman who, upon hearing Renee was from Joplin, Missouri, got genuinely excited: “Oh, we’re in 66! I’m so excited.”

Renee still finds it remarkable how many people, once they realize where they live, discover they’re on Route 66 too.

When Billy Joe got out of the service, they came home, and Renee started working on Route 66 — watching travelers lie down in the middle of the road to get their photo taken next to the shield markers.

They bought the building in 2006. Before that, it belonged to a man Renee worked for, who used it mostly for storage — like most of Main Street’s buildings at the time, when there was almost no business left downtown. Renee and her sister originally wanted to turn it into a farmers market, because Galena was a food desert: no Dollar General yet, and the IGA grocery had already closed.

The building’s owner, Larry Courtney, liked the idea, and while they were cleaning the place out, they discovered the truck.

The restaurant started the same day the building opened, as what Renee calls “the snack bar” — nothing fancy. Day one, the menu was drinks, tater tots, and “tater sandwiches,” which were bacon and tomato. Smoothies came next. Eventually they got more serious: hamburgers, then a Philly cheesesteak.

More recently, when Billy Joe retired from cooking at the Spring River Inn, Renee talked him into cooking for their own place — which is how the hot spicy chicken sandwich joined the menu alongside the Philly and the burgers.

Gus the Gorilla and a Truck with a Story

A short distance from Cars on the Route sits a separate landmark: the Route 66 Centennial Archway, topped by a giant gorilla named Gus. Renee explained the archway has real meaning behind it — it incorporates a truss from a school damaged in the Joplin tornado, and it stands 100 feet tall, one foot for every year of the road’s centennial.

Beyond the tornado connection, the display is meant to point to two area colleges — Missouri Southern State University, known for nursing and its police academy, and Pittsburg State University, known for engineering — as a message about keeping young people in the region rather than losing them to bigger towns. Eventually they hope to add mascots from surrounding towns to the display: Galena’s bulldog, Riverton’s ram and Baxter Springs’ lion.

Also just down the way is Luigi’s Pit Stop, home to a sign visitors can actually drive through — built, Renee told me, by her husband and son. There used to be a homemade Muffler Man figure nearby too, a miner they nicknamed Frex, built by Renee and her grandchildren, that later burned down. A “Frex 2.0” is currently under construction inside the building.

Martial Law, Mine Tailings, and a Curved Viaduct

Some of the most striking history Renee shared has nothing to do with Pixar. The stretch of Route 66 running through Galena — from the state line to Main Street — is on the National Register of Historic Places, in part because the roadbed itself was built on hardened mine tailings. The viaduct here, she says, is the only curved viaduct on the route.

And Galena holds a distinction Renee described as unique on all of Route 66: it’s the only place along the road that was shut down by martial law, when mining strikes near the Eagle-Picher plant closed the town down for close to two weeks.

That mining history runs deep here. Galena had a population somewhere between 30,000 and 50,000 at its peak, now down to a couple thousand. According to Renee, the lead mined from this area alone could fill the Empire State Building three times over. Galena — the mineral, not just the town — was named the official state mineral of Kansas roughly four or five years ago; zinc mining, she noted, was more concentrated in nearby Baxter Springs.

Renee also mentioned the area’s mining museum, which covers a Harry Houdini story, several regional murder and robbery cases including the Bonnie and Clyde connection, and what she described as one of the largest mineral exhibits outside the Smithsonian.

The Names Behind the Cars

Since I still hadn't seen the movie, Renee walked me through the cast of characters and, where she knew it, the real inspiration behind each one. Flo, Tow Mater, Sally, Lightning McQueen, and Doc Hudson anchor the story, along with Stanley, the Model A who founded Radiator Springs, and his wife Tin Lizzie. Renee said the Sheriff character was inspired by her friend Michael Wallis.

The character Fillmore, she told me, was inspired by Bob Waldmire, a well-known Route 66 artist who drove a Volkswagen bus up and down the road doing postcards and artwork before passing away from cancer.

Rounding out the cast: Sarge the Jeep, Luigi, Guido the forklift, and Ramone — Flo’s low-rider boyfriend, voiced by Cheech Marin.

A 13.2-Mile Stretch That’s Easy to Overlook

Renee sits on the state’s Route 66 centennial commission, and some of our conversation turned to the challenges facing Kansas specifically. The state’s stretch of the road is only about 13.2 miles, and Renee said Kansas has historically been left off Route 66 maps entirely — she recalled visiting a museum’s Route 66 exhibit during this year’s centennial trip and finding that even their large wall map skipped over Kansas. Rand McNally, she said, didn’t used to include Kansas either, though they do now.

Despite Kansas’s short stretch, Cars on the Route has landed some unlikely recognition. Route 66 iconic photographer, David Schwartz, submitted photos he’d taken at the business — including one of their gas pumps — to the U.S. Postal Service, and one was selected for a stamp.

Renee still sounds a little stunned by it. She’s quick to stay humble about it, crediting luck rather than iconic status.

Renee also mentioned that a large share of the people who sign their guestbook — she estimated as high as 85% in past years, though this year has been closer to even — are international visitors. Route 66 associations exist in Japan, China, the Czech Republic, Australia, and the Netherlands; Renee is herself a member of the Italian Route 66 Association. She credited part of this year’s noticeable increase in Brazilian travelers to the World Cup.

H.R. 5470 and the Fight for Signage

We spent a good part of our conversation on the bipartisan bill currently moving through Congress — H.R. 5470 — which would designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail. Renee sees the most important piece as the legislation’s uniform signage system, something she says is badly needed given how easy it is to lose the route among its three different historical alignments.

She also expects the designation would bring in national tourism support to complement what individual states already provide, along with better recognition from mapping and navigation apps, and potential features like national park app notifications for travelers passing historic sites.

She and I talked through how state tourism funding actually works — tied to how local businesses classify themselves for sales tax purposes — and how that can leave smaller Route 66 towns underfunded relative to bigger regional tourism draws. Renee was careful to say Kansas does help them; she described one moment at a state event where she raised the idea of getting an official Route 66 shield marker for the Kansas stretch, and the lieutenant governor directed his staff to make it happen on the spot.

Renee also mentioned she’s currently working with the Kansas Department of Transportation to get historic Route 66 directional signage restored after it was removed when newer informational signage went up.

Final Word

I always give my guests the last word, and I asked Renee and Billy Joe what they wanted people to walk away with.

For Renee, it comes down to memories — the ones she made traveling with her mother, sister, and brother as a kid, the ones she’s heard from travelers since starting the business, and the ones she and Billy Joe are now building with their fourteen grandchildren, who get involved with the business themselves.

“I don’t think 66 ever stops making memories,” she said.

Billy Joe kept it simple: Route 66 is like a big family, and everybody needs to work together to help travelers enjoy it, understand it, and learn about it.

For more information on Cars on the Route, click here

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

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