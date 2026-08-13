I was talking with a member of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association not long ago, and they mentioned something I hadn’t heard yet: they’d just put out a newly revamped website. They asked me to check it out.

So I did.

And I’ll be upfront about something before I go any further — the old school journalism and hard news is pretty thin here. I mean a website update, on its own, isn’t much of a story. But this isn’t really a website story. It’s a Route 66 story, and the website is just the excuse I needed to spend an afternoon thinking about Kansas’s 13.2 miles of the Mother Road, the shortest stretch of any state on the route, and arguably one of the most interesting.

Poking Around the Site

The newly revamped site (kansasroute66.org) is a clean, simple hub — About, Explore, Community, Events, Shop, Contact, the basics. Nothing flashy, nothing overbuilt. It reads like an organization getting its digital house in order, which, if you’ve ever tried to run a volunteer association, you know is its own kind of accomplishment.

The About page lays out the association’s reason for being: preserving and promoting those 13.2 miles, founded by preservationists, historians, and community leaders who believe — correctly, I’d argue — that short doesn’t mean small when it comes to history. They walk through the timeline too: the 1926 designation of Route 66, the road’s role as a WWII-era military corridor through the ‘40s, the golden age of diners and motels in the ‘50s, the 1985 decommissioning, and where the association sees itself today, still working the 13.2 miles like a living museum.

Seven Stops (For Now)

Click over to the Explore page and the newly revamped site lists seven stops along the Kansas stretch:

Cars on the Route – Galena, KS — home to the truck that’s long been tied to Pixar’s “Tow Mater.” I’ll vouch for that connection myself — Michael Wallis, who toured Route 66 with Pixar’s creative team, told me personally that the Galena truck was part of what inspired the character.

Rainbow Arch Bridge , near Galena — one of only a handful of Marsh Arch Rainbow Bridges left on the whole route, a genuine piece of early 20th-century engineering.

Kansas Route 66 Historic Byway Sign — the marker that kicks off the Kansas leg, a natural photo stop.

Luigi’s Pit Stop — listed as a roadside art stop.

Kansas Route 66 Viaduct — a concrete bridge flying the American flag.

Viaduct Ribbon Cutting — technically an event listing, but it’s tied to the viaduct’s restoration and community pride around it.

Kansas 66 Sunset Monument, out in Southeast Kansas — an iron sculpture that, from the photos, is about as picturesque as Route 66 gets.

Seven stops is a solid starting list, but it left me wondering what didn’t make the cut yet. If the site really is newly revamped rather than a full rebuild, I’d guess there’s more coming. Either way, if I had a say in it, here’s what I’d nominate for the next round:

The Bonnie & Clyde Shotgun — a piece of outlaw-era Americana sitting behind glass in Galena on Route 66, the kind of detail that stops travelers in their tracks. The true crime genre dominates the podcast world.

The Routin’ Tootin’ Experience — a quirky, lesser-known toot at the Galena Mining & Historical Museum that deserves a spot on any list claiming to cover the full 13.2 miles.

The Wedding Chapel on 66 — because nothing says Mother Road quite like getting married on it.

Sightings on 66 — aliens, Bigfoot and oddities along Route 66.

Plus many more wonderful stops, eateries and giant statues in Kansas

None of those currently show up anywhere on the association’s site, as far as I could find. That’s not a knock — it’s just an invitation. If a member happens to read this, consider it a nomination list.

Volunteers Doing the Work

The Community page is where the association’s personality comes through most. They’re powered by volunteers, local businesses, historians, and enthusiasts across Galena, Riverton, and Baxter Springs — running cleanup events, restoration projects, festivals, and educational programs.

They specifically call out a partnership with the Galena Mining & Historical Museum on the education side, which tracks with the broader preservation work happening in that stretch of Southeast Kansas.

If you want to get involved, they’re looking for event volunteers, outreach and education help, and hands for restoration projects. Reach them at info@ksroute66.org.

Click here for the website kansasroute66.org/

A revamped website isn’t headline news on its own. But a small, all-volunteer association pulling off a real digital refresh, heading into their road’s 100th birthday, with a list of stops that’s clearly just getting started — that’s worth thirteen miles of my attention.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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