As Route 66 approaches its 100th anniversary, the story of America’s most famous road continues to find new life not only in diners and drive-ins, but in libraries, community halls, and local conversations. On February 26, the Greenville Public Library will host a Route 66 program that places Illinois squarely at the heart of the Mother Road’s living legacy.

The free public event, part of Illinois’ broader centennial reflection, underscores an essential truth about Route 66: preservation does not begin with asphalt—it begins with memory.

Telling Illinois’ Route 66 Story

The program will feature Erika Holst, curator of history at the Illinois State Museum, presenting Getting Your Kicks on Route 66: Tales of the Mother Road in Illinois. Her talk focuses on the people, places, and everyday experiences that defined Route 66 during its most influential decades.

Rather than centering solely on famous landmarks, the presentation explores how Route 66 shaped daily life—how it functioned as a corridor of work, migration, commerce, and culture across Illinois. Travelers, business owners, families, and entire towns found themselves connected to the wider American story through this single stretch of highway.

For communities like Greenville, this approach resonates. While not every town sat directly on the main alignment, Route 66’s economic and cultural gravity reached far beyond the pavement, influencing regional travel patterns, local economies, and how Midwestern communities understood mobility and opportunity.

A Community-Centered Centennial

The event will take place at the Bradford Community Building in downtown Greenville, a setting that mirrors the spirit of the evening: local, accessible, and rooted in shared civic space. The program is free to attend, with light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Greenville Public Library, reinforcing the idea that Route 66 history belongs to everyone—not just historians or collectors.

The program is also part of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau through Illinois Humanities, reflecting a statewide effort to bring humanities-based storytelling directly into communities as the centennial approaches.

Why These Programs Matter

As Route 66 enters its second century, the challenge is no longer simply preservation of structures, but preservation of meaning. Libraries and community institutions play a critical role in that work. They serve as places where history is discussed rather than displayed, where stories are passed person-to-person rather than locked behind glass.

For the Route 66 Americana Archive, events like this represent the living archive in action. Each lecture, conversation, and local gathering adds texture to the historical record—capturing how communities continue to interpret and carry the legacy of the road.

Route 66 was never just a route between Chicago and Santa Monica. It was a shared experience, constantly reshaped by the people who used it. Nearly a century later, that experience is still being told—one library program at a time.

Event Details

What: Getting Your Kicks on Route 66: Tales of the Mother Road in Illinois

When: Thursday, February 26, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Bradford Community Building, downtown Greenville, Illinois

Cost: Free and open to the public

In the centennial year of Route 66, preservation is happening everywhere—sometimes quietly, sometimes locally, and often exactly where it belongs: in the hands of the community.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.