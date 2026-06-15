A Hidden Gem on Route 66: A Six Pack of Things To Do in Romeoville

Most Route 66 road trippers rolling out of Chicago have their eyes fixed on Joliet — the city that’s become something of a default starting gun for travelers looking to skip the urban tangle. But seven miles before Joliet, tucked along the old highway in Will County, sits a village worth a serious second look.

Romeoville, Illinois. Population: 41,000.

Yes, 41,000 people live in a village. That surprises a lot of people — the assumption being that villages are quaint little clusters of a few hundred souls. But as Mark Serratorre, communications and marketing professional with the Village of Romeoville, is quick to point out, the designation has nothing to do with size.

“It’s all about the type of government,” he explains. “In a village, we have trustees and they represent the entire community, not just a specific piece. That’s your village makeup — whereas a city, they represent specific pieces of that town.”

Romeoville may have a humble title, but it has never been short on ambition — or history.

Stone City Roots

Long before Route 66 was even a daydream, Romeoville was known by another name: Stone City. In the 1890s, the area was one of Illinois’ premier quarrying towns, and the limestone pulled from its earth went into the construction of the Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield. A restaurant sitting right off Route 66 today — Stone City — carries that original nickname forward as a nod to the town’s foundational identity.

The town also has a quirky footnote in American education history. Between 1970 and 1980, Romeoville grew so fast — with four new schools built in eight years and still not enough room — that the community opted for year-round schooling. Under the “45-15” program, students were divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D), with three groups in school at any given time while one cycled out for 15 days. It drew national attention. By 1980, the population surge had leveled enough that the district returned to a traditional calendar, but for a decade, Romeoville kids lived on a different rhythm than the rest of America.

White Fence Farm: Where Route 66 Meets Alpacas

If you ask most locals what Romeoville is best known for on Route 66, the answer comes quickly: White Fence Farm.

What began as a horse farm in the 1920s — before Route 66 even existed — is today one of the most iconic stops along the Illinois stretch of the Mother Road. Old photographs in the restaurant’s collection show the gravel road that would eventually become Route 66 running past the property. The same family has owned and operated it since 1954.

Serratorre notes that the farm’s history runs even deeper than the restaurant. A world-record-holding horse named Great Heart once called this place home — he cleared an 8-foot, 3½-inch hurdles jump in his competitive days. Today, the horses have been replaced by a small herd of alpacas, which are very much on display near the property’s entrance. (Fair warning to road-trippers traveling with dogs: at least one canine has been recorded having a full existential crisis upon encountering a black alpaca for the first time.)

Inside, White Fence Farm is something of a folk art museum alongside a dinner establishment. Collections of old cars, carnival memorabilia, and eclectic donations from the community fill the space — including a massive Department 56 Snow Village collection of over 130 buildings and 200 figurines, which visitors apparently seek out year-round, not just at Christmas. The village helped broker the acquisition between the collector and the farm, an example of the kind of community stewardship that keeps these stops alive.

One practical note for travelers: White Fence Farm opens at 4 p.m. It’s very much a dinner destination, not a lunch stop. That’s a deliberate choice — the family has run a consistent model since 1954 and shows no signs of changing it. They also have a large parking lot that accommodates campers and trailers, which is increasingly rare and genuinely appreciated along the route.

The Beller Auto Museum: A Ford Lover’s Cathedral

About a block and a half off Route 66 — close enough to walk — sits one of Romeoville’s most impressive and perhaps underappreciated attractions: the Beller Auto Museum, believed to house the largest collection of vintage Ford vehicles in the United States.

The museum is the kind of place that Route 66 was made for: a deeply personal collection, assembled with passion, open to the public, and rooted in the kind of American automotive romance that the highway itself symbolizes. Serratorre and Spiess conducted their interview on-site, surrounded by gleaming historic Fords.

For car enthusiasts traveling the Mother Road, this is not a stop to miss.

Fat Ricky’s, Green Space, and the Soul of a 41,000-Person Village

Beyond the marquee attractions, Romeoville offers the kind of everyday local character that long-haul Route 66 travelers often find most memorable.

Fat Ricky’s is a Romeoville institution — a pizza, pasta, and burger joint that’s been feeding the community for years, sitting right on Route 66. It doesn’t have “Route 66” in its name. It doesn’t need to. This summer, with Hot Rod magazine running a convoy of 5,000 cars from Joliet to Tulsa, places like Fat Ricky’s are going to be flooded.

For nature lovers and anyone traveling with a pet (or a need to decompress), O’Hara Woods is a 180-acre forest preserve just minutes from the highway on the east side of town, right behind Village Hall. The forest sits on a migratory bird route, with roughly 130 species documented throughout the year, making it a genuine destination for birders. There’s also Lake Strini, a boardwalk crossing the lake, butterfly gardens, walking trails, benches for journaling, and a playground. In April and early May, the woods are carpeted in Virginia bluebells — a phenomenon well known across Will County.

The Veterans Memorial Park offers another green respite, with trails and open space that give travelers the room to breathe that Route 66’s small towns are increasingly known for, especially as the landscape opens up the further you get from Chicago’s urban sprawl.

What’s Coming: A Route 66 Park

In what may be the most forward-looking project on this stretch of the highway, Romeoville is in the early conceptual stages of developing a Route 66-themed park right off the highway. The vision includes a large sculpture and programming that celebrates not just Illinois’ heritage on the route, but serves as a preview of the other states — an introduction designed to inspire travelers to drive the whole thing.

It’s still in the “dreaming big” phase, as Serratorre puts it — artist conception stage, with grant applications and community partnerships on the horizon. Timeline: roughly two to three years. But it signals exactly the kind of civic investment in Route 66 identity that’s happening in towns up and down the corridor right now, fueled in part by the highway’s designation under the National Park System and, if you believe Serratorre and a lot of observers, by the lasting cultural footprint of Pixar’s Cars.

“If I was to put a finger on the one driving element that has helped Route 66 today, it would be the movie Cars,“ Serratorre says. “It’s a uniquely American thing, and it’s great to see so many places embracing that.”

Lightning McQueen did indeed buzz down Route 66 — and a generation raised on that film is now old enough to drive it themselves.

The Six-Pack: What to Do in Romeoville

Serratorre and Spiess wrapped their conversation with a practical challenge: name six things to do in Romeoville so travelers don’t just blow through. Here’s the list:

Beller Auto Museum — Arguably the largest vintage Ford collection in the U.S., steps from Route 66. White Fence Farm — An iconic dinner destination and folk curiosity with alpacas, antiques, and 70 years of family history. Veterans Memorial Park — Trails, open space, and room to walk the dog. O’Hara Woods — 180 acres of forest preserve, migratory birds, a lake, and some of the best Virginia bluebell displays in Will County (spring). Fat Ricky’s / Stone City — Local eats that don’t need a Route 66 sign to prove they belong here. Founders Day Parade & Car Show — This year’s Founders Day Parade is Route 66-themed, and a car show is set for September 12th. Check Romeoville.org for the full calendar of 40+ annual events.

Romeoville won’t be the loudest stop on your road trip. It won’t have the biggest sign or the most Instagram-famous roadside attraction. But it has limestone that built a state capitol, a horse that jumped world records, alpacas that traumatize Minnesota dogs, forests full of migratory birds, and a family-owned restaurant that’s been serving dinner to the same families for seven decades.

That’s Route 66. Don’t cruise past it, enjoy every moment you can along The Mother Road.

For more information, visit Romeoville.org.

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