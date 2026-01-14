Experience the spirit of the Mother Road through a vibrant collection of Route 66 murals across McLean County, Illinois. From the Village of McLean to the McLean County Museum of History, Downtown Bloomington, and charming Lexington, these larger-than-life murals transform everyday spaces into special photo ops and storytelling moments.

Facilitated by VisitBN and made possible by a state grant from the Illinois Office of Tourism, these murals celebrate Route 66’s legacy while adding a fresh, creative energy to our communities. Each piece—brought to life by the talented Free Sky Studios—invites visitors to slow down, snap a photo, and connect with the history, culture, and people that make this stretch of Route 66 so special.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, a Route 66 road trip, or looking for your next must-see attraction, these murals are a colorful reminder that McLean County is a place where history meets creativity. Start exploring, uncover nearby attractions, and build your itinerary with more Route 66 experiences at visitbn.org.