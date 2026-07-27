Josh and Pops are a father and son duo who have made the decision to join the celebration of Route 66. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Route 66, and one father-son duo decided the occasion called for a repeat performance: a second full drive of the 2,400-mile road, this time from Chicago to Los Angeles — now marketed as the “Pier to Pier” drive between Chicago’s Navy Pier and Santa Monica Pier.

Day 1: Chicago to Lincoln, Illinois

The trip opened at Navy Pier, where a new Route 66 sign now marks the ceremonial start of the route, before the pair drove to the official starting point at the corner of Michigan and Adams. First stop: Lou Mitchell’s, the diner that has anchored the road’s beginning since 1923 — three years older than Route 66 itself, and a stop that’s reportedly served a string of U.S. presidents from Reagan to Obama.

From there the day became a study in roadside variety. A stop at the shuttered Castle Car Wash (built 1926) gave way to Joliet, where the pair toured the old Joliet Prison — opened in 1858, closed in 2002, and known today largely for its role in “The Blues Brothers” — then wandered through downtown sites including Dick’s on 66, the Joliet Area History Museum (billed as the “First 100 Miles Visitor Center”), and the Route 66 passport pickup point, where they picked up their Mother Road passports and got their first stamp.

Heading southwest, they met the Gemini Giant, a fiberglass muffler man bought in 1965 to advertise a hot dog stand that closed in 2022 — the giant himself survived and now anchors a small park and gift shop.

Lunch was the Polka Dot Drive-In, a diner running since the 1960s, followed by a quick look at the scrap-metal Braidwood Zoo. In Gardner, the pair visited a shop where the owner, identified in the video as Tom Perkins, gave them a tour and offered to photograph them among his souvenirs, and then the two-cell jail next door — notable, per the video, for a visitor logbook once signed by Paul McCartney (the signed page was reportedly stolen two days later).

The afternoon continued through Pontiac, where they toured the Pontiac Oakland Automobile Museum and the Route 66 Hall of Fame, the latter built around the life and artifacts of Bob Waldmire, the artist and Route 66 wanderer said to have inspired the character Fillmore in Pixar’s “Cars.”

The day closed in Atlanta, Illinois, home to a cluster of muffler-man giants including one that stood over Bunyan’s hot dog stand from 1966 until its 2002 closure, before the pair checked into their hotel in Lincoln, Illinois — a booking made necessary, the video notes, because area hotels were sold out for a graduation weekend.

Day 2: Lincoln, Illinois to St. Louis, Missouri

Day two leaned into the town’s Lincoln connections, starting with Mel-O-Cream Donuts in Lincoln, Illinois (a Springfield-area doughnut brand the video says has been operating for nearly a hundred years) and a look at a replica of the building where Abraham Lincoln practiced law.

In Springfield, Illinois, the pair toured the Route 66 Experience at the Illinois State Fairgrounds — a free, recently opened walkable exhibit organized by section of the Illinois route — then visited Shea’s, a 1955 gas station converted to a museum in 1995, closed for a period, and reopened in 2024. From there they shifted briefly away from Route 66 sites to Lincoln’s tomb (completed 1874, rebuilt several times since) and the Illinois State Capitol, which the video describes as the fifth building to serve as the state capitol and notes has the tallest dome of any U.S. state capitol.

Lunch was at the Cozy Dog Drive In, credited in the video with creating the corn dog in 1946 — a product the video says gained popularity via that year’s Illinois State Fair, credited to Ed Waldmire (father of Bob Waldmire). The afternoon included a stretch of brick-paved original Route 66 dating to 1931, a stop at Doc’s soda fountain in Gerard (a pharmacy opened in 1884 that added its soda fountain in 1929), and a detour through Litchfield to see the visitor center/museum and Jubelt’s Bakery, open since 1922.

The day ended with two Route 66 landmarks: the World’s Largest Ketchup Bottle, a 1949 water tower built to serve a since-closed bottling plant and later preserved by a local preservation group, and the Chain of Rocks Bridge, which opened in 1929 (seven years before becoming part of Route 66) and is known for the 22-degree bend engineers built into it to accommodate the underlying bedrock.

Day 3: St. Louis, Missouri to Cuba, Missouri

Day three brought a guest along: Josh’s grandmother, described in the video as having just celebrated her 94th birthday, who lives outside St. Louis and joined for a half-day of sightseeing. The group toured the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis — construction began in 1907, finished in 1926 — which the video describes as home to one of the world’s largest ceiling mosaic installations (not completed until the 1980s), covering roughly 80,000 square feet with more than 41 million individual glass pieces, according to a docent quoted in the video.

Lunch was on the Hill, St. Louis’s Italian neighborhood (settled beginning in the 1880s by Italian immigrants who worked its clay mines, per the video), at Rigazzi’s, followed by frozen custard at Ted Drewes, a St. Louis and Route 66 institution since 1930. The group then visited Route 66 State Park, whose visitor center occupies the 1935 Bridgehead Inn — one of the few original roadside structures remaining in the area.

After dropping off Josh’s grandmother, the pair continued south, stopping at a restored gas station near Pacific, Missouri, Jensen’s Point Overlook (built by the Civilian Conservation Corps to give travelers a scenic rest stop), and Meramec Caverns, where a roughly 90-minute cave tour includes a river passage the video says is tied — with historians divided on the claim — to an escape by Jesse James. The night’s stop was the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, which the video describes as open for 88 years without ever closing and the oldest continuously operating hotel on the route. Dinner was barbecue at Missouri Hicks next door.

Day 4: Cuba, Missouri to Springfield, Missouri

The final day covered in this installment began with coffee in Cuba and a stop at a roadside chair described in the video as the second-largest chair in the world, built by a local welder and erected on April Fool’s Day 2008 (it held the world-record title until 2015). Nearby stops included a half-scale replica of Stonehenge on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus in Rolla and the Devil’s Elbow bridge, built around 1920 over a sharp bend in the Big Piney River and refurbished around 2014 after wartime military traffic damaged the original crossing.

A highlight of the day was Uranus, Missouri — a pun-driven roadside attraction stop with a general store, a Circus Sideshow Museum (including what the video describes as a live two-headed turtle), fudge sampling, and a giant muffler-man statue. Nearby, the group found a recently opened neon sign park, which the video says took over a decade to fund and assemble and opened in June 2025.

The route continued through Rinks Market (open 1950–2005, later converted to a barbecue restaurant, known for coconut cream pie), the free Route 66 museum housed in the Lebanon, Missouri library (opened in 2004), and a stop at what the video calls the World’s Largest Gift Shop plus the adjoining Redmon’s Candy Factory. In Marshfield, the pair noted the town’s connection to astronomer Edwin Hubble via a small telescope display outside city hall.

The day — and this installment — closed in Springfield, Missouri, which the video frames as the official “birthplace of Route 66,” where a 1926 telegraph is said to have settled the road’s name (reportedly rejecting “Route 62” in favor of “Route 66”). The pair toured the Ghost of the Colonial Hotel sculpture marking that history, the Route 66 Car Museum (opened 2015, over 70 cars, including a Batmobile from the TV series and a car from the 2016 “Ghostbusters” film), and checked into the Rockwood Motor Court, a 1929 tourist camp. Josh capped the night with a solo visit to Fantastic Caverns, one of four drive-through cave tours in the world, where visitors remain seated in a vehicle for the roughly 45-minute, approximately $36 tour.

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