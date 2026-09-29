Donatella Davanzo is an Italian American cultural anthropologist and documentary photographer whose body of work focuses on the connection between communities and their landscapes.

As Route 66 marks its centennial, one of the most detailed records of the road in New Mexico comes from an anthropologist with a camera and a long habit of walking it.

Donatella Davanzo earned her doctorate in American Studies at the University of New Mexico. Her project, Route 66 Connected, combines an atlas, an interactive digital map, photographs and interviews. Its centerpiece is a 156-page atlas documenting standing buildings and roadside attractions along the state’s stretch of the highway.

The work has deep roots. An AP report from 2016 described Davanzo, then a fellow at UNM’s Center for Southwest Research, as working to document every building along Route 66 in Albuquerque, and said she took 7,500 photographs over two years while walking from the Sandia Mountains to the west mesa. The project’s website says her 2016-2018 visual documentation, included in her dissertation, is what she updated for Route 66 Connected.

A 2025 profile reported that she began the survey in 2022, and that the early work covered Albuquerque between Tramway and Atrisco Vista boulevards. As a board member of the New Mexico Route 66 Association, she has been expanding it to cover the whole state.

UNM reports that the research rests on three themes: tangibility, symbolism and ethnicity. The tangibility theme looks at roadside structures built between 1937 and 1970 and how they are used today. The symbolism theme looks at Route 66 imagery in murals and signs.

The ethnicity theme looks at the Native American, Hispanic, African American and other communities reflected in the road’s historic properties. According to UNM, the project documents 265 operating facilities and 171 historic commercial sites through surveys, interviews and photography conducted from 2022 to 2025.

Davanzo has said the project changed as it went. What began as an inventory of the built environment turned into a documentation of Route 66 as a cultural landscape. She also describes photography as a research method rather than illustration.

The architecture is one thread. Davanzo says Albuquerque’s Route 66 motels showed many styles, including Mission and Spanish Pueblo Revival, Territorial Revival, and Mid-Century Modern. She also says three Albuquerque motels appeared in The Negro Motorist Green Book, the guide to safe places for Black travelers published from 1936 to 1966.

The project received a grant from the National Park Service’s Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program, along with sponsorship from the John Gaw Meem Archives of Southwestern Architecture at UNM. The New Mexico Route 66 Association’s centennial calendar lists Davanzo as a speaker at libraries and cultural centers in Albuquerque, Gallup, and Tijeras.

The atlas and interactive map are available through the Route 66 Connected website.

Current lectures

- New Mexico Route 66 Centennial Speaker Series sponsored by Albuquerque Historical Society, every 4th Saturday of each month at 11:00 AM until October: o September 26 at South Valley Library, 3904 Isleta Blvd SW o October 24 at Martha Liebert Public Library, 124 W. Malinche St. Bernalillo - October 1 at Del Webb Mirehaven, 9100 Del Webb Lane NW from 10 am to 12 pm. Privat event, NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. - October 15 at UNM Rainforest Innovations, October 12-1 pm (panel presentation/conversation) - October 22 at International Women’s Forum (IWF), October 22, Frontier Restaurant (speaker on Route 66 history) - November 5 at Oasis, 3301 Menaul Blvd NE, Suite 18, from 10am to 11:30am. - November 11 at University of New Mexico, Frank Waters Room. Event promoted by UNM-CSWR and UNM-Center for Regional Studies – Lecture, music, and reception. Exhibits during the Centennial - Participation in Route 66 traveling Exhibit at Rex Museum, Gallup until December 2026 - Participation in Route 66 traveling Exhibit as a panelist on August 30 at The New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave, Santa Fe, NM. - Co-curator of “Life and Landscape: Route 66 in New Mexico”, hosted by the UNM-Center for Southwest Research (CSWR) in the Frank Waters Room at Zimmerman Library, opening August 27, 2026, through May 31, 2027 Tour on Route 66. Motor Tour - September 8-13 from Gallup to Tucumcari, organized by NM Route 66

The Pier to Pier Podcast can be heard on Route 66 Americana Archive and Frequency 66

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com