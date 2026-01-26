As the nation prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026, one Southern California coffee company is joining the party in a uniquely American way: with a cup of espresso.

Klatch Coffee has announced the release of Centennial, a limited-edition espresso created to honor the legendary highway known as the “Mother Road.” Route 66, which officially turns 100 in 2026, remains one of the most iconic symbols of American travel, independence, and roadside culture. Stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica, it helped define the modern road trip and shaped generations of diners, motels, gas stations, and small businesses.

For Klatch Coffee, the tribute is personal.

The company’s very first café opened along the original Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, California, making the Centennial espresso both a national celebration and a hometown homage. In many ways, the new blend is a nod to the same spirit of entrepreneurship and mobility that Route 66 made possible.

“Route 66 represents freedom, movement, and opportunity,” Klatch Coffee said in announcing the release. “We wanted to honor that legacy with something people could experience in a tangible way.”

The Centennial espresso will be available beginning January 20, 2026, sold in 310-gram bags for $22.95 through Klatch’s online store and select locations. The packaging leans heavily into classic Americana, featuring artwork inspired by neon signs, roadside diners, and the vibrant colors that once lit up the highway at night. It is designed to feel like a souvenir from the road, not just a bag of coffee.

Coffee culture and Route 66 culture share something important in common: both were built on gathering places. Long before modern travel centers and chain cafés, Route 66 was lined with mom-and-pop diners, cafes, and coffee counters where travelers rested, refueled, and swapped stories. Klatch’s Centennial espresso taps directly into that tradition.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Klatch Coffee is a family-run, woman-owned company that has grown from a single café into an internationally recognized brand, known for award-winning roasts and a strong wholesale presence. The company has long emphasized quality, community, and storytelling through its coffee, making the Route 66 centennial a natural fit.

The release also reflects how Route 66 has evolved beyond a highway into a cultural symbol. Today, its legacy lives on through documentaries, books, art, festivals, and now even specialty coffee. As the centennial approaches, businesses across the country are finding new ways to celebrate the road that helped shape modern America.

For travelers, coffee lovers, and Route 66 enthusiasts alike, Centennial offers a simple way to participate in the milestone. It’s not just about nostalgia—it’s about honoring the infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and everyday experiences that built American mobility.

In a world increasingly dominated by digital connection, a cup of espresso tied to a historic highway feels refreshingly grounded. It’s a reminder that some of America’s biggest stories were written at small tables, under flickering neon signs, with a hot cup of coffee and an open road waiting outside.