Dr. T. Lindsay Baker spent his life doing what he loved most — chasing stories down long roads, through dusty archives, and across the wide American landscape — and in the end, he was taken from us while doing exactly that, traveling Route 66 during its centennial celebration.

It is a loss that carries a particular kind of grief: that of someone gone too soon, in the middle of a great adventure.

Scholar and Teacher

T. Lindsay Baker earned his Ph.D. from Texas Tech University in 1977, the same year he returned from serving as a Fulbright lecturer in Poland. He went on to teach history at Texas Tech, Baylor University, and Tarleton State University, where he held the W. K. Gordon Chair in Industrial History.

He also served as Director of the W. K. Gordon Center for Industrial History in Thurber, Texas — a role that fit him perfectly, because Baker never saw history as something confined to classrooms. He saw it in the things people built, the roads they traveled, and the meals they ate along the way.

He was named a Fellow of the Texas State Historical Association in 1987, a recognition of the depth and breadth of his contributions to the historical record.

A Man of Many Passions

Baker’s curiosity knew no boundaries. He published widely on engineering history, Polish Americans in Texas, windmills, ghost towns, and Texas crime history. He edited the Windmiller’s Gazette.

He was, in every sense, a true generalist of American history — someone who understood that the past lives in the overlooked and the everyday just as much as in the grand and celebrated.

But it was Route 66 where his passion found its fullest expression.

The Mother Road’s Chronicler

Baker’s Route 66 books are among the most beloved in the canon of the Mother Road. Portrait of Route 66 (2016, University of Oklahoma Press) mined an extraordinary photographic archive to bring the highway vividly to life. Eating Up Route 66: Foodways on America’s Mother Road (2022) followed travelers from Chicago to Santa Monica — Dust Bowl migrants, military convoys, families on summer vacation — and documented the eateries that fed them, honoring the diversity of those who cooked and ate along the way, including a careful and compassionate accounting of racial segregation under Jim Crow.

To research that book, Baker drove Route 66 himself in a 1930 Ford Model A. That image says everything about who he was: a man who didn’t just write about history, he lived inside it.

In May 2026, just weeks before his death, he delivered a centennial lecture on “Foodways on Route 66” — one of his final gifts to the community he loved.

Gone on the Road He Loved

Dr. Baker was traveling as part of the Route 66 Centennial Caravan when the accident took his life — a 20-day eastbound journey from Santa Monica to Chicago, celebrating 100 years of America’s most iconic highway. He was there, as he always was, not as a spectator but as a participant, bearing witness to history as it was made.

There is something both heartbreaking and fitting about that. The road he spent decades preserving in words and photographs held him one last time.

What He Leaves Behind

He leaves behind books that will outlast all of us, a generation of students who learned to love history through his teaching, and a Route 66 community that is richer for his presence and quieter for his absence.

To those who loved him: the stories he gathered are not lost. They live on the pages he filled, in the archives he tended, and in every traveler who pulls off at a roadside diner and wonders about the lives that came before.

It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Dr. T Lindsay Baker of Texas, a participant in the Main Street of America Route 66 Centennial Caravan and the caravan’s official Texas state representative. T Lindsay shared our passion for preserving and celebrating the history, culture, and legacy of Route 66. His enthusiasm for the Mother Road and the communities it connects will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to T Lindsay’s family, friends, fellow Route 66 enthusiasts, and all those affected by this loss. Out of respect for T Lindsay’s loved ones and the ongoing work of the appropriate authorities, we will not be commenting on the circumstances surrounding his passing at this time. Today, our focus is on honoring T Lindsay’s memory, supporting those impacted by this tragedy, and respecting the privacy of his family during this difficult time. Please join us in keeping Dr. T Lindsay Baker’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

Friends, I'm afraid I have some very sad news. Aaron F. informed me that there was an incident and Dr. Baker passed away yesterday. He was on the annual Route 66 tour he loved to take part in. I am beside myself. This is a big loss to the windmill and other historical preservation communities, and of course, most importantly his family. Thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

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