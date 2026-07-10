A Castle on Route 66: Jensen’s Point Overlook in Pacific, Missouri

Gouda and I rolled into Franklin County, Missouri and Jensen’s Point Overlook had more than enough checks for the perfect roadside stop boxes.

The parking lot here is elongated, tucked right up against a small sitting-and-eating area with a water garden about the size of a family room — water trickling down a stack of rocks into a small area surrounded by foliage.

Most of the informational signage clusters in the parking lot and eating area, before you ever start climbing any stairs or upward paths.

We took our time, ate a late lunch at one of the picnic tables, and let the sound of the water do its work before heading up. It’s a very relaxing place along Route 66. It’s about 50 feet from the Red Cedar Inn informational center with lots of outdoor photo opps, small museum and soda counter.

My guess is this is one of the reasons this little gem known as Jensen’s Point Overlook is often overlooked or passed over by Route 66 travelers.

After walking the lower park area, taking in all the art and information, Gouda and I decided to check out the castle looking thing up on the hill. It’s a very short walk up a hill to reach the actual overlook. The climb pays off. At the top, the view opens up over the town of Pacific and the ribbon of old Route 66 running through it — one of those moments where the road itself becomes the scenery.

A marker on site tells the real story. Jensen’s Point was built in 1939 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, part of the Henry Shaw Gardenway beautification project — a joint effort between the National Park Service and the Missouri State Highway Commission to dress up the roadside for Depression-era travelers.

It’s dedicated to Lars Peter Jensen, first president of the Henry Shaw Gardenway Association and longtime manager of the Shaw Arboretum, part of the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The marker itself isn’t an original roadside plaque — it was placed later by Pacific Inc. and the Magi Foundation — but the site is formally catalogued in the CCC and Route 66 Roadside Attraction marker series.

The local art displays scattered along the path, the handful of butterfly-motif garden gates, and the general feel of a small hidden terrace above the town — those are impressions from being there, Gouda included.

And that’s another very important point. Jensen’s Point is pet friendly in a way only Road Dogs understand. A place for dogs of all sizes to be walked (leashed), get their smell on and do their business if needed without the hustle and bustle of big city activity or other dogs distracting. While I was there, Gouda decided to put on a heart attack style show and jump up on the ledge of the overlook, scaring myself and a young group of three enjoying the outlook too.

“Holy Guacamole” we all said at the same time. Well actually we all swore in unison, but I wanted to keep this family friendly just like this wonderful roadside stop.

Jensen’s Point is the kind of place that reminds you how the Mother Road offers an abundance of opportunity for a diversity of travelers. As I mentioned in the opening paragraph, the amount of boxes this stop allowed me to check was near the top along Route 66 thus far. As long as I have a four legged travel companion, Jensen’s Point will definitely be a Mother Road Must Stop going forward.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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