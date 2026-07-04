Twenty years before Route 66 turned 100, David Freiburger and Steve Doulich pointed a clapped-out 1965 Dodge D100 west and drove it home.

Freiburger — the former television host of Roadkill, Roadkill Garage, and Engine Masters, and former Editor-in-Chief of Hot Rod, Hot Rod Deluxe, Car Craft, Rod & Custom, and 4-Wheel & Off-Road — recently revisited that trip in a slideshow-style flashback video, built from old photographs he says he hadn’t looked at in years. The timing wasn’t an accident.

With 2026 marking the 100th anniversary of Route 66, nearly every gearhead on the internet seemed to be planning a fresh run down the Mother Road. Freiburger decided to go the other direction, digging up a trip he’d already made — in April 2006, at the wheel of a truck he’d bought sight-unseen from a stranger in Kansas.

According to Freiburger’s own photo metadata, the trip ran from April 14 to April 17, 2006 — four days to cover roughly 1,300 miles from Scott City, Kansas, to California. He called it a cannonball run, and the photos he shared suggest he wasn’t exaggerating.

The Truck, and Why It Had to Be That Truck

The adventure started with Freiburger flying into Scott City, Kansas, on a small plane operated by Great Lakes Airways — an airline that, he noted, went out of business in 2018. Waiting for him was a 1965 Dodge D100 short-bed pickup, factory orange, that he’d arranged to buy from a business called Harsh, located at Main and Road 140 in Scott City. The building is no longer there.

The truck wasn’t quite Freiburger’s ideal spec — it had a slant-six engine rather than a V8, and he believes, with about 90 percent confidence, that it was a three-on-the-tree manual. He doesn’t recall the interior well enough to be certain. But it had the right body, and that mattered more.

The seller wasn’t optimistic about the truck’s prospects. When Freiburger asked whether it would make it home to California, the man reportedly told him, “California? I wouldn’t drive this thing across town.” Freiburger and Doulich took it anyway — a habit, Freiburger said, that long predated the “Roadkill” television era he and Doulich would later become known for. He traced the impulse back to informal “dirt everyday” or “dead tours” road trips he and a friend named Rick Payway ran as far back as 1995 or 1996: find a vehicle that’s been sitting, get it running, and put miles on it immediately.

The 1965 Dodge held particular significance for Freiburger because of its body style. Dodge introduced this generation, commonly called the “Sweptline,” in 1961 (the stepside version was known as the “Utiline”). Midway through 1965, Dodge revised the design to accommodate campers — a wider tailgate, a flatter rear bed shape, a new grille, and dual round headlights in place of the earlier quad setup, with headlight surrounds shared with the Dodge A100 van.

That mid-1965 timing mattered to Freiburger because of a piece of drag racing history he’d long admired. In the mid-1960s, Dodge partnered with stunt driver King Kovac’s Auto Daredevils, who used Dodge trucks in state-fair stunt shows to demonstrate durability. Around the same period, San Diego radio DJ Dick Boon fielded two Dodge trucks — one with a 413 Max Wedge engine, one with a 426 Max Wedge — in NHRA’s Factory Experimental classes, prepared by Dragmaster in the San Diego area. Freiburger believes Boon may have won a class title at the Winter Nationals at some point, though he’s not certain how far beyond the Carlsbad-area tracks Boon’s cars traveled.

Because Boon’s trucks predated the 426 Hemi’s release, Freiburger’s ambition for his own 1965½ truck was to build the “what if” version — the Hemi-powered Dodge drag truck Boon never got to build. He acknowledged that project never actually happened.

Kansas Into New Mexico

The first stop, 42 miles south of Scott City, was Garden City, Kansas. There, Freiburger photographed Doulich in front of the State Theater, which — citing cinematreasures.org — he said opened in 1929, underwent a major remodel in 1967, and closed in 1999. A photo he found of the theater from around 1950 led him to note that 1950 was also the release year of The Kid from Texas, starring Audie Murphy, whom Freiburger described as the most decorated U.S. soldier of his era. Freiburger added that Murphy struggled with what was then called shell shock, went on to a film career including his own autobiographical movie, and lived in Freiburger’s home area from 1956 until his death — though Murphy’s former house, he noted, was razed a few years ago to build a larger home.

Directly across from the State Theater stood the Windsor Hotel, which locals called the “Waldorf of the Prairie.” Built in the mid-1880s and opened in 1889, it received a remodel in the 1940s and closed in 1977, according to Freiburger.

Not long after leaving Garden City, the truck developed ignition trouble — a failed ballast resistor, a common failure point in points-ignition Mopar systems. Freiburger and Doulich bypassed it temporarily before finding a replacement. That first night, driving after dark, the truck’s oil-bath air filter came loose from the slant-six engine and fell to the road; a resulting photo of Doulich shining a light on the dislodged filter became one of Freiburger’s favorites from the trip. He was serving as Editor-in-Chief of Hot Rod at the time — possibly Car Craft concurrently — and believes he may have run the photo in a magazine, though he couldn’t locate the original story.

Day two brought them 230 miles from the start, into Clayton, New Mexico. There Freiburger photographed the remains of the New Way Cafe, whose sign, he said, still stood 20 years after his visit despite the building’s contents being auctioned off in 1997. Nearby, Ethridge Chevrolet — a dealership Tommy Ethridge purchased in 1961, in a building Freiburger believes is considerably older, based on a visible painted sign for the Clayton Printing Company, publisher of the Clayton News dating to at least 1920 — has since been demolished entirely. The Luna Theater, by contrast, was still showing movies weekly as of the trip; Freiburger noted it opened as the Mission Theater and was renamed Luna in 1935. City Drug and a Farmers and Stockman’s Banking sign nearby were both still standing.

Heading west on Highways 56, 58, and 64, the pair photographed an unidentified collection of abandoned pickups and vans — a scene Freiburger said recurs often across the Southwest, though he doesn’t know the specific location and has asked viewers to help identify it. They also photographed an abandoned gas station and trading post in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico, at U.S. 84 and New Mexico 531.

One photograph Freiburger couldn’t place for years — Doulich standing inside a building, apparently assessing a small-block Chevy — was eventually identified by his Facebook followers as having been taken in a New Mexico town he referred to as Saboa, a name he said derives from the Spanish word for onion, reflecting the wild onions common in the area. It was there that the truck suffered its first real breakdown: a failed mechanical fuel pump, which Doulich repaired on the spot.

Albuquerque to the Arizona Line

Reaching Albuquerque put the pair on Route 66 proper. Freiburger photographed several sites that no longer exist, including the Hubble Hotel — built in 1951 according to Route66.com, demolished in the 1980s, its sign surviving until sometime after 2006 — and the Hilltop Lodge, built in 1941, demolished in 2003, its sign gone by 2017. The El Vado Motor Court, which opened in 1937, had closed in 2005, just before Freiburger’s visit; he’d read that it was slated for demolition, but the property was ultimately saved and reopened in 2018 as a mixed-use space with shops, a bar, and hotel rooms.

Sixty miles on, the group reached Budville, New Mexico, home to the Budville Trading Company, founded in the 1920s and abandoned in 1979. Freiburger noted the site’s dark history — several murders beginning in 1967, including a robbery gone wrong and a shooting at the property’s gas pump — which led locals to nickname it “Bloodville.” The building still stands, repainted, though the old gas pump is gone. Between Budville and San Fidel, the two stopped at an old junkyard where Doulich picked up a fender for one of his own truck projects.

Near San Fidel stood a former Whiting Brothers station — part of a Southwest chain of gas stations, hotels, and cafes founded in 1926, the same year as Route 66 itself. Freiburger said the station was largely graffiti-free when he photographed it in 2006 but is now heavily covered in graffiti, a change he attributed to a broader shift he’s noticed at abandoned sites in recent years.

In Grants, New Mexico, the Grants Cafe sign — restored not long before Freiburger’s visit, according to Route66.com — was sold to a private collector shortly afterward and is now gone. The Grants West Theater, founded in 1959, was still operating; the Uranium Cafe, founded in 1956 and named for the area’s uranium mining industry, was not. Freiburger also photographed Charlie’s Garage, which he said opened in 1941 and still bore faded but legible original lettering in 2006, alongside an old photo of the men who ran it. A once-vibrant Shell sign nearby, missing several letters, stood near the former Star Cafe building. A 1959 Chevrolet that had sat beside Charlie’s for at least a decade is now gone, along with the surrounding structures.

Freiburger also noted a piece of local trivia: in 1985, Grants considered renaming itself Los Alamos — unrelated, he said, to the nearby Los Alamitos Motel, whose sign was reportedly stolen in the middle of the night sometime before 2019.

Down the road, the Bluewater, New Mexico motel sign — erected in 1957 and similar in style to the Los Alamitos sign — still stands today alongside its building and the old Bluewater restaurant.

At Continental Divide, New Mexico, Freiburger photographed a colorful roadside business he said looks nearly identical today, and recalled a personal milestone at a nearby gas station: it was there, in the middle of the night, that Doulich introduced him to Red Bull. Freiburger said he’s since given up energy drinks — as, he noted, has Doulich — though he still drinks Coca-Cola and recently started drinking coffee.

Gallup, New Mexico produced what Freiburger called one of his favorite photographs from the entire trip: an old Ford dealership sign standing across from the still-operating Ford dealership it once advertised. The sign itself is gone today. Nearby, a row of three 1950s-era motels — the Lariat Lodge (dated to either 1952 or 1954, depending on the source), the Blue Spruce Lodge (opened 1949), and the Arrowhead Hotel — sit boarded up and closed, a fact Freiburger found especially frustrating given Route 66’s centennial-year traffic. The El Rancho Hotel, however, remains open; it opened in 1937 and served as a base for film productions from the 1940s through the 1960s.

Into Arizona and Home to California

Two hundred sixty miles later, the pair reached Seligman, Arizona, where the Supai Motel — opened in 1952 and abandoned at the time of Freiburger’s 2006 visit — has since been restored and reopened, earning strong reviews. In Truxton, Arizona, a town Freiburger said was substantially populated only as of 1951 despite older mining activity in the area, an old cafe had been repainted but not reopened; nearby vintage gas pumps he photographed no longer exist.

Hackberry, Arizona’s roadside store began as a grocery in 1934, sat unused for years, and was revamped specifically as a Route 66 tourist attraction in the 1990s, with vintage signage and petroliana added later in the decade. Freiburger was candid that the collection isn’t original to the site but said it’s worth seeing regardless. Kingman, Arizona yielded fewer photos; a classic car business Freiburger recalled there appears to have closed. In Oatman, Arizona — a legitimate former gold-mining town turned tourist destination — the pair photographed the town’s famous wild burros, descendants of animals abandoned by miners when the gold ran out, with Doulich disregarding posted warnings not to touch them.

Crossing into California, the group reached Needles, where the Harvey House — built in 1908 as a railroad-adjacent hotel and restaurant complex — was still in disrepair in 2006 but has since been fully restored. In Daggett, California, Freiburger photographed a bar sign featuring a beer mug made entirely of incandescent light bulbs rather than neon; both the sign and the mug are gone today, though the building remains.

On Watching It All Disappear

The Daggett sign prompted Freiburger to reflect at length on what happens to roadside Americana once it’s no longer wanted where it stands. He said he understands the impulse to buy and preserve an endangered sign, but prefers seeing these artifacts in their original locations rather than in private collections — even well-intentioned ones. He pointed to market value as part of the problem: he found that a beer-mug sign like the one in Daggett had sold at auction for $6,900, which he said explains why so many signs quietly vanish into private hands.

The trip’s final stop was Barstow, California, home to the El Rancho Motel — built around 1947 out of repurposed railroad ties. Freiburger noted that the restaurant next door burned down in 2011, and the hotel itself was destroyed by fire in 2022. The motel’s sign, however, still stands. The last photograph in Freiburger’s slideshow, taken in Barstow, shows another Sweptline-era Dodge truck.

As for the truck that made the whole trip possible: Freiburger said he sold it to a neighbor for exactly what he had invested in it. The neighbor swapped the wheels — returning the originals to Freiburger — made additional modifications, and later sold the truck to a third owner for roughly half of what he’d paid. Freiburger said he has no interest in buying it back but would like to know where it ended up, and asked viewers with information to reach out.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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