A 1995 Miata, and a 27-Year-Old's Accidental Adventure on Route 66

What happens when a nearly-scrapped Japanese sports car gets a second life — and ends up on one of America’s most iconic roads? You get Connor Wilson’s story.

Connor, a 27-year-old Northern California car enthusiast who goes by “Mellow Connor” on YouTube, spent 30 weeks rebuilding the family’s 1995 Mazda Miata with a blown head gasket.

Instead of scrapping it, he brought it back to life and took it on a solo cross-country road trip — sleeping in the car, going with the flow, and stumbling onto Route 66 almost by accident.

“I didn’t know I was on it.”

Pulling off Interstate 40 in eastern New Mexico to sleep for the night, Connor woke up and started driving a quiet two-lane road next to the freeway. Then he spotted it: a faded, iconic Route 66 paint job on an old auto shop. A quick Google Maps check confirmed it.

From that moment on, he was all-in — following the historic highway from eastern New Mexico through to Kingman, Arizona, dodging the busy interstate because his Miata’s “comfort speed limit” was 55–60 mph.

Connor noticed something different out on the road this year — more classic cars, more energy, more people gearing up. And it makes sense. 2026 marks Route 66’s 100th anniversary, and the celebration is already in full swing.

Host Jason Spiess informed Conner about the Mother Road’s birthday and how there are considerable resources devoted to Route 66 this year. Spiess also invited Conner to drive the 1995 Miata to Tulsa on May 30th for the Capital Cruise.

On May 30, organizers in Tulsa are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most classic cars cruising one road — targeting over 2,000 vehicles made before 1996. Connor’s 1995 Miata? It technically qualifies.

“I am putting that in my calendar right now and am totally going to try and make that happen,” Conner said.

Connor’s journey started in California, took the southern route (I-10) through Louisiana — where he camped in a NAPA Auto Parts parking lot after his alternator belt snapped on Mardi Gras eve in a high-crime Louisiana town — then through Florida, up to Tennessee, and then west along I-40, where he found himself on Route 66.

The car also had a fuel injector misfire issue outside Little Rock, Arkansas, which he nursed for 2,000 miles all the way home rather than pay $400 for new injectors.

People Are Nicer Than You Think

For Connor, the biggest revelation wasn’t the neon signs or the desert sunsets — though he raved about those too (”the ground’s orange, the sky’s orange”). It was the people.

The two discussed the realities of mental health in today’s world and how road trips and the open road can become a road to better health. Mental wellness is deeply personal—there is no single path forward. Shared stories and accessible tools remind us that no one walks alone. Route 66, with its legacy of independence and community, offers a natural backdrop for these conversations.

Whether it was Debbie, the shop owner who chatted with him for 15 minutes before even ringing up his auto part, or strangers from state to state he now considers friends, Connor came away from the trip convinced:

“People are nicer than the media makes them out to be.”

Connor is already dreaming of doing the full Route 66 someday — “next time in a van”.

In closing, he offered some words of wisdom or advice for anyone thinking about taking in Route 66:

“We got a good world out there, and I hope people get a chance to go see it. It’s a world worth seeing.”

To follow Mellow Conner, aka Conner Wilson, on InstaGram, click here. To follow on YouTube, click here.

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