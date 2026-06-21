When it comes to raising awareness for a good cause, the combination of beautiful weather, great companionship and recognition of Route 66’s 100-year history, makes for a fantastic experience, as the walkers and runners took part in the Sixth Annual Caleb Effect Fun Run at Route 66 Park, along Oklahoma City’s Lake Overholser.

Plus, the event is taking place right along Route 66 on it’s 100th birthday, making the celebration and event extra special.

It was on May 2, 2016 when Caleb Lennon Wile, just over two-years old, passed away unexpectedly, devastating his parents, Adam and Bernadette “Bernie” Wile, of Mustang.

Despite a thorough investigation and autopsy, no specific cause of death was discovered, leading his passing to be due to something called Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, or SUDC.

Their bright-eyed and engaging toddler was gone. But his loving and inquisitive spirit remained. This led to the Wiles organizing The Caleb Effect, which was a way to emulate Caleb’s kind and compassionate personality. He was a boy, many have said, who brought happiness and joy to so many, despite such a short life.

Speaking to the OKC City Lifestyle magazine in 2022, Wile said she would have an event on the second of each month, as it was May 2nd when he died. But she said it made more sense to be “Nice on the Ninth” of the month, since Caleb was born on Feb. 9th.

Bernie told the magazine that while there was no “targeted federal funding” for SUDC research, The Caleb Effect works to raise awareness and raise funds.

ROUTE 66 PARK

There were plenty of folks fishing in the lake here at Route 66 Park while The Caleb Effect Fun Run was taking place. And while the City of Oklahoma City could do a bit more to spruce up the faded paint and missing pavilion covers, the site is quite scenic and welcoming, with families, joggers and others enjoying the location.

In fact, with the actual Mother Road just yards away, the park features its own walkable version of the historic highway, featuring each state and locales along the route.

With its location along Lake Overholser, it also features a watchtower, a rent-able park shelter, amphitheater, fishing wetlands and a skate court Route 66 Park is open daily and admission is free.

Caleb Effect Fun Run Route 66

BACK TO THE FUN RUN

Dressed like headband-sporting Oklahoma City Thunder player Alex Caruso, Caleb’s father, Adam Wile palmed a basketball and took in the pleasant scene.

“The weather is gorgeous,” Adam said. “We started with rain and clouds and wind and now we have sunshine and a slight breeze … it’s a great day for a run and the turnout is fantastic. Everybody’s in a good mood. People are making new friends, people are reacquainting with old friends. This is exactly what Caleb would have wanted.”

“I think this is my fifth time doing it,” said runner Xavier Kopacka. “It continues to grow. Great people, great organization and a great cause.”

Lupe Magana traveled to Oklahoma City from her home in Kansas City because she supports the Wile family’s efforts and The Caleb Effect. It is her third time to take part in the run.

“This is a great cause and why I came all the way from Kansas City,” she said.

Emily Hubble, who was volunteering at one of The Caleb Effect tables, said she thoroughly enjoys taking part in The Caleb Effect activities and bringing attention

“I love this location,” Hubble said. “It’s my favorite location. We’ve done it at other places but this is great.”

Another participant was Robyn Watanabe, who leads the Feed His Sheep organization, which feeds the homeless every Sunday morning in downtown Oklahoma City. The Caleb Effect linked up with Feed His Sheep because of the Christ-like work they do for those in need.

“This is awesome. Such a tribute. Such an honor,” Watanabe said of the run, adding, “and it’s a lot of fun.”

Before the 3K began, Bernie Wile announced that The Caleb Effect is now a non-profit, which resulted in applause from the participants.

Jenni Carlson, a sports reporter for The Oklahoman newspaper, emceed the event here at Route 66 Park and thanked all of the participants, including energy company Reagan Smith, which covered the cost of the Fun Run T-shirts this year.

And while many ran, others walked or even pushed children in strollers, under a cloud-dappled, blue sky.

Lean and long-legged Zac Brown, soon to be a freshman at Coastal Alabama Community College-Monroeville, on a tennis scholarship, handily won the 3K, noting afterward that while it was hot, it was fun.

“I got out faster than I wanted to,” Brown said. But he had a wide enough gap between him and the second-place runner, so he felt comfortable making it all the way.

Meanwhile, the Wile family was all smiles as the event, here along Route 66, concluded, with mom Bernie Wile sporting the biggest smile of all.

“Anyone who didn’t get to meet (Caleb), got to see his spirit today,” she said.

For more information go to thecalebeffect.org.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of "Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll." Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone's throw away from Route 66.

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