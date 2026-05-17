Michael Wallis has lived and breathed the Mother Road for eight decades. Born in 1945 along an original alignment of Route 66 in St. Louis, he learned to drive on it, hitchhiked it as a student and Marine, reported on it as a young journalist, and later lent his voice to one of its most famous fictional champions—Sheriff of Radiator Springs in Pixar’s Cars. At 81, he remains its most passionate advocate and storyteller.

“I was actually born… off an original alignment of Route 66,” Wallis says. “The mother road was still a teenager when I was born.” He has lived in all eight Route 66 states (missing only the brief Kansas segment) and now calls Oklahoma home, right in the highway’s heart. For him, it has always been more than pavement. “It means the world to me. It was always my highway from the start.”

A Road of Genius

Driving Route 66, Wallis explains, offers something modern interstates cannot. Roughly 85 percent of the original two-lane highway remains drivable from Chicago to Santa Monica, winding through a seamless, borderless experience.

“In my mind’s eye, I see Route 66 right here,” he says, gesturing as if the road stretches before him. “But what I don’t see are state lines or county borders or city limits. I see a seamless crooked road.”

He quotes William Blake: straight roads are “roads of improvement,” like airport runways or interstates. “But crooked roads… are roads of genius.” That unpredictability—adventure around every curve—is what makes the drive special. Nothing is cookie-cutter on Route 66. Every state offers its own character, yet they work together as one continuous story.

From Consultant to Sheriff

Wallis’ connection to the road deepened in unexpected ways in the early 2000s when Pixar brought him on as a consultant for Cars. He insisted the filmmakers get out on the actual highway with him. They took road trips, stopped frequently (“I like to stop about every 300 yards”), moved turtles off the road, waded through fields, and—most importantly—met the people who live along the route.

Many characters in the film became composites of real folks Wallis introduced them to. While the film’s visual palette draws heavily from the high desert between Gallup, New Mexico, and Winslow, Arizona, “the whole road is in there. Bits and pieces of the whole road.”

The impact was immediate and lasting. When Cars released in 2006, business on stretches of Route 66 jumped 30 percent. Twenty years later, in 2026—the centennial of Route 66 and the 20th anniversary of the film—Wallis notes it continues to inspire new generations worldwide. “It turned on people like you… younger people, new generations… from around the world.” The highway has even entered school curriculums, touching on American studies, history, music, cuisine, and more.

Texas on the Mother Road

Wallis highlights the Texas Panhandle as a distinctive chapter. Leaving Oklahoma near Texola, travelers encounter original alignments through small towns like McLean and into Amarillo—“more or less the capital of Route 66 in Texas.” He praises the revival of Business 66 in Amarillo, with its galleries, shops, murals, and vibrant signs that serve as “the language of the road.”

Iconic stops like Cadillac Ranch (created by the eccentric Stanley Marsh 3, whom Wallis knew well) remain draws, even as the city has grown around them. One local artist, Bob Lyle, crafts jewelry from Cadillac paint chips. Wallis remembers hitchhiking through Amarillo in bitter winter cold, when “there’s nothing between Amarillo and the North Pole but a three-string barbed wire fence—and it’s usually down.”

Every state feels different, he emphasizes, but none are generic. Texas offers wide-open skies, ghost towns like Glenrio on the New Mexico border, and that unmistakable Panhandle expanse.

Passing the Torch

As Route 66 celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, Wallis urges younger generations not to treat it as a finished chapter. “There’s another hundred years to come. You must carry the torch.” He sees the road as unfinished—a “living linear museum,” a path for alternative energy, and a bridge across layers of history: the Roaring Twenties, Dust Bowl, wartime mobilization, postwar heyday, and ongoing renaissance.

His advice is simple yet profound: get on the road. Meet the people. Experience the state of mind that Route 66 represents. “It’s far more important than that old asphalt and concrete… It’s the opportunities you have to meet the people of the road.” That interaction, he says, is magnificent—whether you’re a child seeing cowboys and oil pumps for the first time or a traveler from Belgium or China watching the sky open up over the Panhandle and the mountains rise in the distance.

Route 66 shields appear in Prague, Paris, Tokyo, and beyond. The world comes to this American highway because it delivers something timeless: wonder, discovery, and connection.

Wallis, ever the storyteller with “an invisible quiver” full of tales, looks forward to more miles ahead. He invites visitors to join him in the spirit of the road—perhaps even tackling the 72-ounce steak at the Big Texan in Amarillo.

For Michael Wallis, Route 66 isn’t just a highway. It’s a crooked road of genius that continues to shape lives, one curve at a time. The torch is lit. The next generation simply needs to take the wheel.

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com