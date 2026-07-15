1969 Mustang Fastback at AAA Route 66 Road Fest

Among the rows of classics gathered at AAA Route 66 Road Fest sat a 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback — what its owner, Darwin Reuter, calls a “sport roof car” — parked with the kind of quiet confidence that comes from finally landing a car you’ve wanted for years.

Reuter and his wife are from Oxford, Kansas, a small community in the south-central part of the state, between Winfield and Wellington. They trailered the Fastback to Road Fest rather than drive it in — a practical call given the distance, though Reuter said the car does get driven to car shows closer to home.

The Mustang has been in Reuter’s hands for just over a year, but the road to ownership was longer than that. A friend owned the car, and the Reuters had their eye on it for quite a while before it finally came up for sale.

“Oh, yeah,” Reuter said without hesitation when asked if it was a dream car.

That dream car currently shows a little over 60,000 miles, and Reuter is protective of it — no quick trips to the drive-thru, no unnecessary miles. It’s reserved for shows and for driving it “quite a few places,” as he put it, rather than daily use.

The Fastback carries a Mach 1 interior, with high-back bucket seats, a wood-grain steering wheel and matching wood-grain door trim, tilt steering, and the factory clock. Underneath, Reuter has added traction bars and swapped in different rear leaf springs to give the car a more aggressive stance. Up front, it wears a California-style front spoiler, and it carries the spoiler and window louvers that Reuter says draw attention from other classic car owners wherever it goes.

Mechanically, the car is still a work in progress. Reuter recently replaced the steering cylinder with a steering box, and the car still wanders slightly on the road — something he attributes to the caster being a bit off. Because of that, he hasn’t pushed the car’s speed yet.

The Mustang isn’t just a car for Reuter; it’s a family thread. His sons have already staked a claim to it once he’s done with it, and he’s got two brothers who own their own ‘69 and ‘70 fastbacks. Reuter’s own first car was a 1971 Mustang, keeping the family loyalty to the badge intact across generations.

Asked what would most impress a fellow classic car enthusiast, Reuter pointed to the details rather than any single feature — the traction bars, the stance, the spoilers, the louvers, and simply the fact that it’s a Mustang, a nameplate he said carries weight “especially in America.” For now, there are no grand plans for the car beyond that.

“Just to enjoy it,” Reuter said. “It’s just a dream car.”

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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