1966 Chevy Nova on Route 66 for the 100 Year Anniversary

There’s something poetic about spotting a pristine 1966 Chevrolet Nova rolling along Historic Route 66 in 2026. The year of the car and the highway align perfectly: a “66 on 66” during the road’s 100th anniversary.

The car itself tells the story. When asked its year, the owner simply replies “66.” Asked what kind it is, the answer is clear: Chevy Nova.

It’s in remarkably good condition—no rust, just clean, solid metal. The secret, according to the owner, is straightforward: “You don’t take it out in the weather.”

That careful stewardship has preserved a piece of mid-1960s American automotive history for today’s road.

On this particular stretch, the Nova and its crew were heading to Adrian, Texas—the geographic midpoint of Route 66—before looping back home. From Adrian, the old highway runs roughly 1,139 miles east to Chicago and the same distance west toward Los Angeles. The tiny Panhandle town still leans into that distinction with midpoint markers, the longtime Midpoint Café, and a handful of other Route 66 stops that continue to draw travelers.

The 1966 Chevy Nova: Compact Muscle in a New Suit

The 1966 model year marked the debut of the second-generation Nova (still officially part of the Chevy II line). Chevrolet gave the compact a sharper, more squared-off restyle with cleaner lines, a bold grille, single headlights, and an angular rear. The changes moved the Nova away from pure economy-car territory and into something with genuine style and performance potential.

Under the hood, the options expanded significantly. Six-cylinder engines remained available, but the real excitement came from the small-block V8s. Buyers could choose 283-cubic-inch versions or, more notably, the 327. The top L79 327 produced 350 horsepower—serious power in a relatively light car. With that engine, a well-tuned Nova could run the quarter-mile in the low 15-second range from the factory, earning it an early reputation as a “sleeper.” The Super Sport package added bucket seats, distinctive trim, and a sportier look, further cementing the Nova’s place in the emerging muscle-car landscape.

Production of the Nova series that year totaled roughly 73,900 units (with higher overall Chevy II numbers depending on how series are counted). The SS models, available only as two-door hardtops, proved popular. These cars were never the flashiest on the road, but their combination of compact size, available power, and clean design has made surviving examples increasingly collectible—especially ones kept as carefully as the one encountered on Route 66.

Route 66 Turns 100

U.S. Route 66 was officially established on November 11, 1926. In 2026 the “Mother Road” is celebrating its centennial with events, festivals, rallies, and renewed interest across all eight states it once traversed from Chicago to Santa Monica. The highway’s cultural power has never fully faded: it still represents the freedom of the open road, the romance of the American road trip, and the small towns that grew up along its path.

Adrian, Texas, sits at the symbolic center of that story. While much of the original pavement has been replaced or bypassed by Interstate 40, the business routes and historic alignments through towns like Adrian still carry travelers chasing the classic Route 66 experience. Seeing a well-preserved 1966 Nova pass through during the centennial year feels like a living connection between two icons of the same era—one automotive, one infrastructural.

The Nova’s owner keeps the car out of the weather and treats it with care. That same spirit of preservation is visible along the highway itself this year, as communities mark a century of Route 66 with festivals, restored signs, museums, and celebrations.

A clean 1966 Chevy Nova heading toward the midpoint is a reminder that some of the best pieces of American car culture and road culture still roll when given the chance.

In the year both the car and the highway share the number 66, the sight of one on the other feels exactly right.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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