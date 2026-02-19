Route 66 has long been celebrated for its roadside charm, historic motels, and the unique spirit of Americana that travelers encounter along the “Mother Road.” From the neon-lit signs of New Mexico to the quirky wigwam motels of Arizona and California, these classic stops offer a glimpse into the golden age of American road trips.

We’ve curated a list of some of the most iconic and vintage motels along Route 66, according to the fantastic resource site The Mother Road, highlighting their history and travel tips to help you make the most of your journey. Whether you’re chasing nostalgia, photographing neon signs, or simply looking for a memorable place to rest, these motels showcase the enduring charm of America’s most famous highway.

Classic & Vintage Motels Along Route 66

1. Wagon Wheel Motel — Cuba, Missouri

Historical Note:

Built in the mid-1930s, the Wagon Wheel is one of the oldest continuously operating motels on Route 66 and is often cited as an inspiration for the fictional Wheel Well Motel in Pixar’s Cars.

Travel Tip:

Arrive at sunset — the restored neon sign glows beautifully and it’s a great first stop when entering Missouri from the west.

2. Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven — Springfield, Missouri

Historical Note:

Established in 1938, the Rail Haven Motor Court became a favorite for travelers because of its sandstone cabins and classic Route 66 architecture.

Travel Tip:

Check the original cabins — some are still occupied and have been updated for comfort while retaining period style.

3. Rockwood Motor Court — Springfield, Missouri

Historical Note:

Dating back to 1929, Rockwood is one of the earliest motor courts on the route and has seen continuous operation by generations of owners.

Travel Tip:

Look for old postcards and memorabilia on display — great for understanding the evolution of roadside lodging.

4. Boots Court — Carthage, Missouri

Historical Note:

A rare example of Streamline Moderne design in a motel, Boots Court was built in 1938 and today is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

Travel Tip:

Ask about its restoration — the current owner has preserved many original design elements.

5. Blue Swallow Motel — Tucumcari, New Mexico

Historical Note:

Opened in 1939, this is one of the most photographed Route 66 motels. Its neon sign, vintage aesthetic, and meticulous restoration make it a roadside icon.

Travel Tip:

Reserve in advance — this is one of the most popular stays on Route 66, especially for photographers and classic car tours.

6. Roadrunner Lodge — Tucumcari, New Mexico

Historical Note:

A long-time stop on the Mother Road, the Roadrunner Lodge blends classic roadside charm with updated guest rooms. It sits near several murals and local attractions.

Travel Tip:

Walk the nearby murals — Tucumcari has one of the densest concentrations of Route 66 wall art in the Southwest.

7. Motel Safari — Tucumcari, New Mexico

Historical Note:

Built in 1959, this motor court’s name and style evoke classic American road culture, making it a nostalgic stop even if you don’t stay overnight.

Travel Tip:

Check the exterior neon at night — it’s especially striking when lit up after dark.

8. Hotel El Rancho — Gallup, New Mexico

Historical Note:

Opened in 1936 to serve railroad passengers and early motorists, El Rancho became a haunt of Hollywood Western stars filming in the region.

Travel Tip:

Dine in the Zuni Room if you can — it’s a classic hotel restaurant with historic atmosphere.

9. Wigwam Village #6 — Holbrook, Arizona

Historical Note:

One of only a few surviving “wigwam” motels, this unique lodging features concrete teepee rooms and dates to 1950 — a quirky vestige of roadside novelty architecture.

Travel Tip:

Perfect for a night with kids or anyone who loves Americana style — rooms are cozy but memorable.

10. La Posada Hotel — Winslow, Arizona

Historical Note:

A Fred Harvey hotel and railroad landmark from 1930, La Posada was grand for its time and has been carefully restored as one of the most elegant stops on Route 66.

Travel Tip:

Set aside time to tour the historic gardens and art collection — it’s worth staying an extra night just to explore the property.

11. Wigwam Village #7 — San Bernardino, California

Historical Note:

A West Coast counterpart to the Holbrook Wigwam Village, this property is part of the rare set of historic wigwam motels that once dotted highways across America.

Travel Tip:

Stop for photos even if not staying overnight — it’s a beloved Route 66 landmark just off the interstate.

As you plan your own adventure along Route 66, these timeless motels serve as living reminders of the highway’s golden era—a time when road travel meant discovery, freedom, and the simple joy of the open road. From the glowing neon welcomes of Tucumcari to the whimsical teepees of Holbrook and the elegant heritage of La Posada, each stop captures the essence of Americana: quirky, resilient, and full of character.

Whether you’re reliving childhood memories, capturing that perfect vintage photo, or simply seeking an authentic overnight experience away from cookie-cutter chains, these historic gems offer more than just a bed—they provide a connection to the spirit that made the “Mother Road” legendary. Many have been lovingly preserved by dedicated owners who keep the neon burning and the stories alive, ensuring Route 66’s charm endures for future generations.

So hit the road, follow the signs, and let these classic motels be the highlights of your journey. After all, on Route 66, the destination isn’t just the end of the line—it’s every unforgettable stop along the way. Safe travels, and may your trip be filled with neon glows, friendly faces, and the open-road magic that only the Mother Road can deliver.